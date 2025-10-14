Bill Belichick's Offensive Lineman Christo Kelly Speaks Ahead of California
Holy Cross transfer Christo Kelly spoke to the media after head coach Bill Belichick on Monday ahead of UNC's trip to the West Coast to face the California Bears. The Tar Heels hold a record of 2-3, while the Bears are well above .500, sitting at 4-2 thus far.
On His Assessment On the State of the Locker Room
- “Yeah, you know, what I can speak for is, you know, kind of what I see day in and day out, and that's guys, you know, committed to this team, committed to each other, you know, working with each other. And yeah, the results in the field aren't what we want. And it's tough, right?
- "You know, everyone wants to win, players, coaches, fans and whatnot. But I see guys that are coming together and stringing along great practices, practices that are getting better each and every day, and we're headed in the right direction, absolutely. And we're just excited being able to keep working.”
On How UNC Can Stay Competitive
- “We just need to execute better. Offensively, you know, just being able to sustain drives and, just keep playing good football. That's really what it is. That's really what it kind of comes down to, is just the execution standpoint from it, and we just kind of continue on with the process and the trajectory that we're on."
- "You know, the results will come. You know, let's go show the results, take care of themselves, and they absolutely will follow. But you know, we just got to keep getting better, and that's what we're doing.”
On the External Noise
- “Yeah, you know, guys aren’t really paying a ton of attention to it, right? Like we're just, we're just focused on getting better, we got practice today, so preparing for practice, being able to prepare to play. So that's just really what everyone's kind of focused on.”
On Being Coached By Bill Belichick
- “Yeah, you know, it's pretty cool coming to the building. And not just Coach Belichick, but this whole entire coaching staff. Guys who you see the dedication, you see the hard work, and you see what they're doing in, day in, day out. And it's pretty incredible. And there's tremendous buy-in from all the guys."
- "And again, there's this adversity that we're facing with not having exactly the results that we want to see. But you know, we're committed day in day out to, you know, be able to play better football and translate that into wins yourselves.”
