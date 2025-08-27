The Top 5 Linebackers in UNC Football History
While North Carolina has been derided for its mediocre defense in the 21st century, the Tar Heels were known for their defense from the 1970s through the 1990s.
The leaders of those defenses, which at this point is cliche, have been the linebackers. That was especially true from the late 1970s and the mid-1990s.
Here are the top five linebackers in UNC history in my opinion.
5. Dwight Hollier (1987-1990)
Hollier is the leading tackler in UNC history with 502 tackles over four seasons. He was also a two-time captain and Mack Brown’s earliest star.
In 1989, he picked up a career high 159 tackles with three sacks and a forced fumble, earning second-team All-ACC honors. In his final season the following year, Hollier picked up 155 tackles, eight tackles for loss, four sacks and forced fumbles and earned first-team All-ACC honors.
4. Buddy Curry (1976-1979)
Curry ranks among the best tacklers in Carolina history, holding the single-season record for tackles. He is also tied for fourth all-time with 12 career interceptions. A two-time All-ACC selection, Curry racked up a school record 171tackles, four tackles for loss and five interceptions.
3. Brian Simmons (1994-1997)
Simmons was one of the most recognizable players on the iconic 1997 team that went 11-1 and featured a top-five defense. Over his career, he recorded 340 tackles, 36 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, eight interceptions and five forced fumbles. He earned All-America honors and was a three-time All-ACC selection.
In 1996, he recorded 85 tackles, nine tackles for loss, two sacks, four interceptions and six pass breakups, earning AP second-team All-America honors and All-ACC recognition. His production increased the following season with 119 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, three sacks and five forced fumbles, as he became a consensus All-American.
2. Kivuusama Mays (1994-1997)
While the 1997 defense featured stars such as Dre Bly, Greg Ellis and Simmons, its unquestioned leader was Mays. From 1995 to 1997, he led North Carolina in tackles each season, surpassing 100 stops every year, and earned All-ACC honors all three seasons.
In his first season as a starter in 1995, he recorded a career-high 138 tackles, six tackles for loss, a sack and two forced fumbles. His best season came in 1997 as he had 123 tackles, 16.5 tackles for a loss, three sacks, an interception and two forced fumbles.
1. Lawrence Taylor (1977-1980)
No defensive player inspired more fear than Lawrence Taylor — so feared that entire offensive schemes were redesigned to account for him. That fear took root in the quiet town of Chapel Hill, North Carolina.
Originally a defensive lineman before moving to linebacker, Taylor was a unanimous All-American selection in 1980 after recording 16 sacks—a single-season school record that still stands. That same year, he was named ACC Player of the Year, becoming just one of four defensive players to ever win the award.
Be sure to follow North Carolina Tar Heels On SI on X (formerly Twitter), and don’t forget to like our page on Facebook!