Fall Camp Preview: RB Scouting Report for UNC's Bill Belichick
There is one lingering question that a lot of North Carolina fans are asking right now: who is going to replace Omarion Hampton?
Nobody has a definitive answer yet, because nothing is set in stone at the running back position. Replacing an elite talent like Omarion Hampton — who rushed for more than 1,500 yards in back-to-back seasons — is no small task.
Hampton was quite literally the offense last season, finishing with 1,660 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns. He also ranked third on the team in receiving yards, adding 373 and two touchdowns through the air.
With a stable of running backs who are either inexperienced or have seen limited action, North Carolina could struggle to replace a player who accounted for nearly 40% of the team’s offensive production last season.
However, history could be on North Carolina’s side as the Tar Heels have had 32 players who have rushed for over 1,000 yards going back to 1969.
Regardless, head coach Bill Belichick and North Carolina must find that bellcow fast as the season is quickly approaching. Here is a scouting report of UNC’s running back room going into fall camp.
Davion Gause, Soph. (5-11, 215)
Davion Gause excelled at running through contact, averaging 3.57 yards after contact per carry and breaking 13 tackles on those 67 attempts. He also posted a 37.5% breakaway run rate — an impressive figure given his workload in 2024.
He does need to be more consistent carrying the football this season. Gause carried the ball at least five times in eight of the 12 games he played last season. However, he averaged five yards per carry in just one of those outings — a nine-carry, 54-yard performance against Florida State.
Benjamin Hall, R-Soph., (5-11, 235)
If you look at some of the teams Belichick had while the head coach of the New England Patriots, the running back room always had a bruiser. Benjamin Hall, who transferred to UNC from Michigan after spring camp, may be that guy.
However, he doesn’t have much playing experience, as he only participated in 102 snaps for the Wolverines the last two seasons. He also only has 44 carries for 131 yards, which is a measly 3.2 yards per carry.
However, he is excellent in pass pro as he recorded a 82.5 pass block grade according to PFF.
Caleb Hood, R-Soph. (6-0, 220)
Caleb Hood is another big and powerful back, but he hasn’t seen the playing field much largely due to injuries he has suffered in his last four years on campus. Matter of fact, he’s only played in 26 games since his freshman year in 2021. North Carolina has played a total of 53 games during that span.
His best season was his sophomore year where he had 43 carries for 250 yards (5.8 yards per carry) along with 119 receiving yards and a touchdown.
Charleston French, R-Soph. (5-9, 205)
The redshirt sophomore could be a dark horse going into fall camp. French only appeared in four games, getting 10 carries for 84 yards and a touchdown. His best game was against North Carolina Central where he rushed for 58 yards and a touchdown.
However, he has had more playing experience than it is being let on as he was the starting running back for Itawamba Community College in Mississippi, which is a state that produces arguably the best JUCO talent in the country.
French rushed for 924 yards and eight touchdowns in nine games, finishing third nationally in both total rushing yards and rushing yards per game. For his performance, he earned NJCAA All-Region 23 and All-MACCC North Division honors.
