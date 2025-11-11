All Tar Heels

UNC’s Defensive Grades Highlight Historic Dominance in Win Over Stanford

The Tar Heels’ defense was unstoppable, grading out historically high in their dominant home victory over Stanford.

Grant Chachere

Bill Belichick speaking to players
Bill Belichick speaking to players / Jackson McCurdy, Tar Heels On SI
In this story:

North Carolina's gritty 20-15 escape over Stanford was no masterpiece—and with the latest PFF grades, the Tar Heels' offense can’t hide that fact. Flip the script, though, and UNC’s defense put on a performance so dominant you’d think someone set NCAA Football 26 to Freshman mode— blurring the line between historical fact and football folklore.

Let's take a closer look at how North Carolina's front seven became the ultimate game-changer in Saturday's showdown with Stanford.

Here's an explanation of how PFF's grading works: 

On every play, a PFF analyst will grade each player on a scale of -2 to +2, ranging from a pick-six to a late touchdown pass, with expected plays graded as a 0. Each game is graded by two different analysts and any discrepancies are settled by a senior analyst. Grades are then normalized to account for game situation and converted to a 0-100 scale.

Overall PFF Defensive Grades

UN
Nov 8, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels fans cheer in the third quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
  • Defense - 73.7
  • Run Defense - 84.6
  • Tackling - 75.1
  • Pass Rush - 71.0
  • Coverage - 63.5

The defense played a crucial role in the Tar Heels’ victory once again, holding their third consecutive opponent to 20 points or fewer. The Cardinal managed just 320 yards of total offense, with 284 of those coming through the air—most of which occurred in the fourth quarter after UNC had built a 20-3 lead.

Although the Tar Heels nearly squandered a 17-point advantage with under 12 minutes left, they wouldn't have enjoyed a double-digit lead in the first place if not for the defense consistently containing Stanford’s offense.

UN
Nov 8, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Tyler Thompson (40) sacks Stanford Cardinal quarterback Elijah Brown (2) in the fourth quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Stanford quarterback Elijah Brown had a rough day in the pocket, getting sacked nine times by North Carolina’s defense. The Tar Heels have notched 19 sacks over their last three games. Melkart Abou-Jaoude and Tyler Thompson each recorded three sacks, Andrew Simpson had two and Smith Vilbert added one.

The nine sacks are the third-most in program history, trailing only the school record of 10 set against Virginia in a 41-14 win last season.

Linebackers Khmouri House and Andrew Simpson have been two of North Carolina’s most consistent defensive players, leading the team in tackles. However, this might have been their best collective performance yet.

House had a season-high 13 tackles – eight of which are solo – with an interception and a pass breakup. Simpson had six tackles – three solo – with two sacks and a forced fumble.

Defensive Line

Isaiah Johnson

  • 80.5 Defense, 80.6 Run Defense, 75.2 Tackling
  • Four tackles (two solo), STOP

CJ Mims

UNC
North Carolina DL CJ Mims / Grant Chachere, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI
  • 77.3 Defense, 80.0 Run Defense, 74.3 Tackling
  • Five tackles (two solo), STOP

Leroy Jackson

UNC
North Carolina defensive lineman Leroy Jackson / Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI
  • 73.2 Defense, 80.0 Run Defense, 74.3 Tackling
  • Three tackles (solo), Two Stops, Quarterback Hit

Tyler Thompson

UNC
Nov 8, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Tyler Thompson (40) sacks Stanford Cardinal quarterback Elijah Brown (2) in the fourth quarter at Kenan Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
  • 69.1 Defense, 74.8 Pass Rush, 68.3 Run Defense
  • Three sacks, pass breakup
  • 44.4% Pass rush win rate in True Pass Sets
  • This is an example of why you should take PFF grades with a grain of salt

Melkart Abou-Jaoude

UN
Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Melkart Abou-Jaoude (9 ) celebrates with defensive lineman Smith Vilbert (8) after making a sack in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
  • 65.8 Defense, 66.7 Pass Rush
  • FIve tackles, three sacks
  • Just another reminder that PFF grades aren’t always the gospel—so take them with a hefty pinch of salt.

Linebackers

Andrew Simpson

UN
Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Andrew Simpson (2) celebtates his sack along with linebacker Tyler Thompson (40) during the second half against the Charlotte 49ers at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
  • 69.4 Defense, 78.3 Pass Rush, 74.7 Run Defense, 68.0 Tackling
  • Six tackles (three solo), three stops, two sacks, forced fumble, quarterback hit

Khmori House

North Carolina Tar Heels
Linebackers Andre Simpson (2) and Khmori House (7) celebrate Simpson's interception with defensive back Jaiden Patterson (18) and defensive lineman CJ Mims (92) behind them during North Carolina's 17-16 loss to Virginia on Oct. 25, 2025. / UNC Athletic Communications
  • 65.5 Run Defense, 84.6 Tackling, 69.4 Run Defense
  • 13 tackles, interception, pass breakup

Published
Grant Chachere
GRANT CHACHERE

Grant Chachere holds a B.A. in Mass Communication from Louisiana State University and has a passion for college sports. He has served as a reporter and beat writer for various outlets, including Crescent City Sports and TigerBait.com. Now, he brings that passion and experience to his role as the North Carolina Tar Heels beat reporter On SI.