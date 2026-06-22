UNC Football Film Review: What Jordan Washington Brings to Table

A new offense has entered the villa—err, Chapel Hill. The North Carolina Tar Heels' offense will have a new look in 2026 after the hiring of veteran coach Bobby Petrino as offensive coordinator and numerous additions at every position group.

It was an active transfer portal for the Tar Heels as they look to improve their roughly 19 points-per-game mark from last season into a top-50 unit (Petrino turned Arkansas' offense into a top-20 scoring unit despite going 2-10). New bombshells include the tight end room , which features two players from the Big Ten and SEC.

Nov 29, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks interim head coach Bobby Petrino prior to a game against the Missouri Tigers at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

The SEC transfer is Jordan Washington, a fourth-string tight end and former 4-star recruit who may just be the piece North Carolina needs to help establish their run game. I took a deep dive into his tape to examine what the Tar Heels are getting from their new tight end.

Washington's Blocking Profile Provides Run Game Upside

Sep 20, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns tight end Jordan Washington (84) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Sam Houston Bearkats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Given the way the Tar Heels' offense is structured, it seems as though the run game could be the focal point of the unit, and the tight ends will play a significant role. There should be more 12-personnel and 13-personnel packages with a heavier run-game emphasis, which is why head coach Bill Belichick added Jelani Thurman and Washington in the portal.

Both players have high ceilings with ample room for improvement, and the two will see significantly more playing time than they did in the past handful of seasons combined. Washington provides intrigue here because of one thing: blocking.

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media after the second half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Washington has some technique inconsistencies that must be resolved in both pass protection and the run game. He must do a better job sustaining blocks, as he can get unglued from his defender too easily at times. There were moments in pass protection where Washington was late out of his stance or leaned into the rusher, compromising his base and leverage at the point of attack.

However, I did like what I saw in general; he flashed good hand placement on move blocks as an F-tight end and when sealing off the backside defender on off-tackle plays. Washington flashes low pads and good leverage while generating push with heavy hands when he gets grips on ends or linebackers. At 6-foot-4, 264, Washington has the size to handle in-line duties, and he does well to reach second-level landmarks.

Oct 18, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Texas Longhorns tight end Jordan Washington (84) runs the ball against Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Landyn Watson (9) during the second quarter at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

As a receiver, drops can be an issue; he had four last season on 14 targets, a 33.3 percent drop rate. His size allows him to block out defenders at the catch point, but there are moments when making open grabs where he will simply drop the ball, using a clapping technique instead of the diamond many receivers are taught at a young age.

While he isn't an elite athlete, it is enough for Washington to get by. He will show some speed when he has a runway, which gives him some passing-game value. As a route-runner, Washington does have some wasted movements at the top of his routes, but he runs those patterns well with fairly accurate break points while also knowing how to uncover against zone or on scramble drills.

Another intriguing TE transfer for #UNC: Texas’s Jordan Washington (84). 4 drops, so hands must improve, but I see potential here as an in-line blocker under Petrino. Could be a key player for the Tar Heels run game. pic.twitter.com/WvmY5O1Oyn — Jared Feinberg (@Jared_NFLDraft) June 21, 2026

The Outlook for Washington in 2026

I view Jelani Thurman as the Tar Heels' top tight end this fall, which means Washington should be the No. 2 behind him. His blocking profile opens the door to an effective outside-zone run game and creativity with run concepts overall. Washington's size opens the door to being a quality pass-catcher with further development, with inside-out ability as both a receiver and blocker, potentially making him a valuable offensive asset under Petrino and Belichick.