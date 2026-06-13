Billy Edwards Jr. Expected to Ignite Major Offensive Growth for Tar Heels in 2026

The North Carolina Tar Heels have had a treasured history at quarterback in recent years and are hoping to continue that tradition in 2026 and beyond with their new set of signal-callers on the roster. This upcoming season holds levels of uncertainty after an embarrassing opening season with Bill Belichick as the leader of the program.

The offense got a facelift this offseason with two transfers and a true freshman joining the quarterback room , along with other additions across the offense, including a revamped tight end room. Offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino also joins the program to help North Carolina return to offensive competency.

The State of the Tar Heels Quarterback Room

UNC football quarterbacks participating in spring practice on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, ahead of the Tar Heels' second season under coach Bill Belichick. | Rodd Baxley/The Fayetteville Observer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wisconsin transfer Billy Edwards Jr., Texas A&M's Miles O'Neil, and freshman Travis Burgess are competing for the right to lead the Tar Heels' offense this season, a unit that finished 118th out of 134 FBS teams in points per game.

These three signal-callers are replacing last year's starter, Gio Lopez, and hope to restart North Carolina's tradition of quality quarterback play that took hold of the program with Drake Maye and Sam Howell.

UNC coach Bill Belichick during a press conference on Nov. 19, 2025, inside the Kenan Football Center. | Rodd Baxley/The Fayetteville Observer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There's some unproven talent in this quarterback room. Edwards has the most experience and production , along with the current inside track to be the starter for the de facto college football kickoff game in Ireland against TCU.

Edwards is still recovering from a torn PCL, but could be on track for a full bill of health once camp starts up again next month. O'Neil was left stuck behind Marcel Reed at College Station and hopes to get an opportunity in Chapel Hill.

Wisconsin quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) makes a call at the line during the first quarter of their game against Maryland Saturday, September 20, 2025 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Burgess, on the other hand, is looking to become the first true freshman since Howell to be named the starting passer for the Tar Heels' opening game, as the blue-chip recruit looks to accelerate into stardom.

Prediction: Billy Edwards Jr. Leads the Tar Heels to a Top-25 Scoring Offense

Oct 11, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) watches pre-game warmups at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ross Harried-Imagn Images | Ross Harried-Imagn Images

Since his days at Maryland, Edwards has had the skill set to be a proficient starter. While he isn't an elite talent by any means, Edwards is a true game manager who will work within the confines of the offense; this is how he can be productive with Petrino as the play-caller and offensive designer.

My prediction for Edwards this season is putting up respectable numbers for a Petrino signal-caller: 3,200-plus passing yards, at least 25 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

Sep 6, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) reacts to a play against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders during the second half at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images | Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

This will be an excellent season for the Tar Heels, last year by a significant margin, and there's a chance he gets there under Petrino and a revamped offense with high-ceiling talents at the skill positions and an offensive line that could see improvements this season.

The pieces are in place for this to be a reality , especially if Edwards is confident enough coming off his knee injury.