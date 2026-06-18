UNC Football Film Review: What Jelani Thurman Brings to Table

The North Carolina Tar Heels are in a position for a turnaround in Year Two under head coach Bill Belichick. The former six-time Super Bowl-winning coach is coming off an embarrassing 4-8 season, marred by controversy and drama surrounding the Tar Heels program.

Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick with the team before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

One of the key avenues Belichick pursued in the transfer portal this offseason was by attacking high-ceiling players and former top recruits, one of whom is former top-three tight end recruit Jelani Thurman, who will look to become North Carolina's top player at the position under veteran offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino.

I dove into the Ohio State Buckeyes All-22 to get a glimpse at what Thurman could become for the Tar Heels. What I saw is more intrigue in the potential he bestows.

Thurman's Blocking Ability Should Shine Early

Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Jelani Thurman (15) runs past Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Kaj Sanders (5) during the second half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 22, 2025. Ohio State won 42-9. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Listed at 6-foot-6 and 250 pounds, Thurman is a large human who moves like a deer in space. Before we get to that, the one thing that continued to stand out for me was his size, quickness, and physicality, which made him a reliable blocker in the run game. One of the important aspects of North Carolina's offense will be the run game, and Thurman has the ability to create big lanes for his running backs.

Thurman has a strong understanding of how to get to his landmarks and his responsibilities within the run concept. Whether as a move end or in-line man, Thurman gets to his spot and will arrive with heavy hands and legitimate pop in the pads to seal off the backside to generate big runs. Thurman is a flashy move-and-in-line blocker that allows him to be a versatile chess piece in the run game for offensive coordinators.

Diving into some tape on #UNC transfers. Jelani Thurman is one of my favorites. Former high 4⭐️ and No. 4 TE recruit has long arms and great size with excellent flashes of blocking ability in the run game. pic.twitter.com/ESv3H7dPbq — Jared Feinberg (@Jared_NFLDraft) June 17, 2026

Thurman isn't afraid to get nasty as a blocker, especially in the clips above. He will make you suffer in the trenches or as the No. 3 receiver inside. He knows how to get his hands fitted to the chestplate and will arrive at his spot with intent and aggression.

Watch the clip below against Minnesota; once Thurman arrives at the point of attack, he displays a level of violence that was missing from the Tar Heels' offense last season, steering and driving the defensive back almost out of the picture. Something I want to see improved in this specific area is lower-half strength and consistency against edge defenders; there were moments when he would stalemate or struggle to anchor due to a skinnier lower half.

Thurman's Untapped Receiving Profile

Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Jelani Thurman (15) reacts during the NCAA football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Nov. 29, 2025. Ohio State won 27-9. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With just 144 career receiving yards, there is little to explore with Thurman as a pass-catcher. The lack of info may come off as concerning, but from watching the film throughout a handful of his 2025 campaign, Thurman has some untapped potential in this area that is absolutely worth the risk.

Thurman flashes instant explosion for a tight end out of his stance, whether in-line or as the inside No. 3. For his size, he is such an impressive athlete that he can run away from linebackers and create mismatch problems in a variety of ways. Thurman has great movement skills to be a seam and horizontal threat in the passing game, but there is still little data on his route tree overall.

The receiving profile is a bit of an unknown, but there are flashes of what he can become when Thurman is running routes or moving in space. I'm curious if Bobby Petrino can unlock the potential of his first highly-recruiting TE. #TarHeels pic.twitter.com/6HyU3naAhD — Jared Feinberg (@Jared_NFLDraft) June 17, 2026

Overall, this is a tight end Belichick was right to take a chance on. The former Ohio State blue-chip recruit and 4-star player provides a load of potential for the Tar Heels' offense under Petrino.

The upside is incredibly enticing; if Thurman were to reach it, he could quickly become one of the best tight ends in college football and be considered a serious middle-round prospect for the 2027 or 2028 NFL Draft, whichever year he decides to declare.