Which UNC Freshman Could Be Ready To Play in 2026

The start of the 2026-27 college football season is drawing closer, with the North Carolina Tar Heels' season opener just a little over a week away.

It goes without saying that the football program is under intense pressure heading into the season, as head coach Bill Belichick is on the hot seat in his second year in Chapel Hill. You then add the situation surrounding general manager Michael Lombardi, who was placed on paid administrative leave in July. After a considerably solid start to the offseason , with the Tar Heels adding a surplus of talent in the transfer portal and recruiting class, that distraction was a major step back.

Nevertheless, North Carolina must produce this season. While the transfer portal acquisitions will be relied upon to elevate the team, the incoming freshmen could play a role in how this team performs in 2026. Here are a few freshmen who could play and make an impact at some point this season.

Kenton Dopson III

Oct 28, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a North Carolina Tar Heels helmet on the field before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The six-foot, 190-pound cornerback, who is from Miami, Florida, originally committed to the Hurricanes before flipping to North Carolina. It was an impressive move by the Tar Heels' front office, as Dopson III is one of the best freshman defensive backs in the country.

North Carolina's secondary includes experience from players such as Jaiden Patterson, Ade Willie, Kaleb Cost, and Coleman Bryson, but that shouldn't stop the 2026 4-star recruit from seeing the field at some point. To the Tar Heels' credit, they have compiled impressive depth in that department, but Dopson III possesses talent that can't be ignored.

Jakob Weatherspoon

Sep 13, 2019; Winston-Salem, NC, USA; A North Carolina Tar Heels helmet lays on the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at BB&T Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

We'll continue the defensive back discussion with the 5-foot-11, 165-pound safety, who can make plays all over the field. Again, Belichick will rely on his veterans to open the season, and rightfully so. Most of the aforementioned names - excluding Ade Willie - have extensive experience in defensive coordinator Steve Belichick's system (though Belichick remains out on medical leave).

That being said, Weatherspoon's talent and skill set jump off the screen, and if North Carolina needs to make changes during the season, the 4-star safety should be considered in those discussions.

Carnell Warren

Oct 30, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; A detail view of a North Carolina Tar Heels football helmet during warmups before the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Warren is one of the most exciting prospects entering Chapel Hill this season. The 6-foot-3, 208-pound receiver is physically imposing and is an elite athlete who can create yards after the catch with ease. The problem is that Mason Humphrey figures to be the Tar Heels' WR2 this season after a strong camp , and the two players' prototypes are very similar.

There's a world where Warren is utilized consistently in the offense, but it would take either Humphrey suffering an injury or underperforming for that to happen. Regardless, Warren's skill set can't be wasted on the bench for the entire season. I do expect to see flashes of the 4-star receiver at various points this season.