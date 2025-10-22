Belichick Doc Changes Hands While UNC Season Unravels
Season’s Rocky Start Creates Pause
Bill Belichick’s first year in Chapel Hill was meant to mark a new era for North Carolina football. Instead, it is unfolding as one of the sport’s most interesting storylines, and now a new local documentary is stepping in to capture it.
According to Bleacher Report, Raleigh NBC affiliate WRAL has announced plans to release its own documentary on Belichick’s debut season at UNC, filling the void left by a previously planned Hulu docuseries that has been paused.
The original project, a collaboration between the university and EverWonder Studio, was set to document the legendary coach’s transition from six-time Super Bowl champion to college football newbie. That partnership has since been paused, with UNC confirming production was halted after the Tar Heels’ disappointing 2-4 start to the season.
A Rough Transition to Chapel Hill
The Hulu series’ collapse came just weeks after its announcement. Belichick’s contract reportedly gave him the ability to withdraw his participation, which may have contributed to the project’s indefinite pause. However, EverWonder Studio is said to still be filming in Chapel Hill, potentially saving footage for a future release if the season takes a more positive turn.
WRAL’s version will instead focus on the same turbulent stretch that has defined Belichick’s early months in Chapel Hill.
The Tar Heels, once projected to be great competition in the ACC, have struggled on both sides of the ball with blowout losses to TCU, UCF, and Clemson by a combined 87 points.
Off the field, the program has faced equal scrutiny. An October 6 WRAL report described “a divided locker room, a disorganized coaching staff and a failure to communicate,” while one assistant coach was suspended for an NCAA rules violation.
Belichick also confirmed that his former team, the New England Patriots, was banned from using UNC’s facilities, a controversial move that raised eyebrows from many in the football world.
A Work In Progress
For WRAL, producing this documentary is more than a local scoop and rather a chance to own one of college football’s most unexpected turn of events. The station has been at the forefront of coverage since Belichick’s hiring, providing updates on both the expectations and the chaos that followed. From preseason hype to midseason frustration, WRAL’s cameras will now document the full spectrum of the Belichick experiment–good or bad.
The upcoming film aims to give fans and critics alike a closer look at how one of football’s most successful coaches navigates adversity in a new environment, far removed from Gillette Stadium and the NFL spotlight.
Whether Belichick ultimately levels out UNC or becomes another cautionary tale of the professional dominance to collegiate play pipeline, WRAL’s production promises an inside look at the experiment in real time. The original Hulu docuseries may be on hold, but this strange story is not.
