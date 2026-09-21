UNC Football Knows What Must Change During the Bye Week

On Saturday, the North Carolina Tar Heels had a chance to light a blaze under the seat of Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney. For one half of football, that seemed to be the case.

Instead, North Carolina blew a 17-3 lead and lost on the road to the Tigers in Death Valley, 28-20. There is evidence that the Tar Heels have improved, and there is no doubt they can win at least four more games to secure bowl eligibility. Unfortunately, instead of Clemson, it is UNC football that is vulnerable heading into their second bye week in three weeks.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and University of North Carolina Head Coach Bill Belichick briefly shake hands after the game in Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C., on Saturday, September 19, 2026. Clemson won 28-20. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

That vulnerability is at an important position, one that head coach Bill Belichick was hoping to avoid a carousel with during a pivotal 2026 season with short-and long-term implications.

Billy Edwards Was Exposed

University of North Carolina quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) runs by Clemson during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, September 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tigers aren't the program they once were, but they still have a few defensive players who could change the course of the game. Those players put Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards in difficult spots where he failed almost every time, whether on later downs or critical long-down-and-distance situations, and it was apparent by the end of the game that Edwards doesn't have the poise and consistency to keep the starting quarterback job.

This may be an overreaction to one bad game, but the signs have been there for the last two games. The offense under play-caller Bobby Petrino has too much talent in the backfield and skill positions to fail like this, especially with players like tight end Jelani Thurman, running back Benjamin Hall, and wide receiver Jordan Shipp. It is unsustainable, and I have had hope that Edwards could find a way to build consistency with an impressive arm and pocket mobility.

It Might Be Miles O'Neil-Travis Burgess Time

University of North Carolina quarterback Miles O'Neill (8) during warm up period before the game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, September 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Instead, it might be time for Belichick and Petrino to get a closer look at backup Miles O'Neil, who made a big push for the starting spot in fall camp. The former Texas A&M backup has a big arm that can attack every level of the field and is a better athlete than Edwards, though largely unproven.

The same can be said for freshman quarterback Travis Burgess, who could get looks this season. He might have the highest ceiling of any signal-caller on the roster this fall. If the Tar Heels are to decide on a quarterback, it has to happen this week, so that preparation can begin smoothly for Notre Dame in two weeks.

Bill Belichick | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I'm frustrated that North Carolina is in this spot instead of 3-0 with a wave of momentum heading into the bye week ahead of their massive home game against the Fighting Irish. The narrative for both the Tar Heels and Clemson would've been flipped entirely, but the former isn't a complete team yet, and far from it. This will certainly be a learning experience for Belichick as a college head coach.

Even so, North Carolina has a quarterback problem again, and maybe at the worst time. They must make a change, for better or worse.