Why Tar Heels Pass-Catchers Could Make Difference vs. Clemson

Hope is rising in Chapel Hill after the North Carolina Tar Heels started their season 2-0 last weekend against the ETSU Buccaneers.

Part of that hope is how much the Tar Heels' program has improved entering its "prove-it" matchup against the Clemson Tigers, who face a similar predicament as a former powerhouse in college football. One team is trying to show it's re-emerging as a competitive program, while the other is trying to stay relevant in a changing sport.

Tar Heels' Playmakers Must Shine vs. Tigers

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) reacts against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Still, UNC football will need all the help they can get to win this game on Saturday, starting at 12:00 pm ET on ESPN. One position group that must shine is the Tar Heels' pass catchers, who seem to be a stout corps in the making.

For the last two games, we have seen what the Tar Heels could be this season. The passing game has improved since last year, with quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. at the helm and veteran wideout Jordan Shipp back. In come transfer tight end Jelani Thurman (Ohio State), wide receivers Mason Humphrey (Lehigh) and Trech Kekahuna (Wisconsin), and true freshman wideout CJ Sadler.

Sep 12, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels tight end Jelani Thurman (45) scores a touchdown as ETSU Buccaneers defensive back CJ Gilmore (15) defends in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All five skill players must showcase their high ceilings on Saturday. Clemson may be a lesser team than it has been in the last 15 years, but they're still a tough group that could make North Carolina's offense sputter. If the Tar Heels should win, it starts with Shipp and Thurman.

We know how good Shipp is as one of the ACC's best wide receivers—a player who is ultra-reliable at the catch point, knows how to attack short zones and leverage, and doesn't put himself in bad spots. His dependability matters when Edwards needs to attack his hot reads against Clemson's pressures.

Sep 12, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) attempts to catch the ball in the third quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thurman, on the other hand, may be the biggest difference-maker in this matchup. Two games into his Tar Heels career, he is already one of the most productive tight ends in college football, and there are no signs of that slowing down. At 6-foot-6 and 245 pounds, Thurman is a special athlete at the position with great in-line and perimeter blocking skills to spring the run game loose.

North Carolina Has Skill Sets To Threaten Clemson's Secondary

Sep 12, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver C.J. Sadler (14) attempts to make a catch as ETSU Buccaneers defensive back CJ Gilmore (15) defends in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Others like Sadler, Humphrey, and Kekahuna provide ample value as rotational wide receivers, and their respective skill sets will be important in creating conflicts for Clemson defenders, whether in space or attacking the catch point.

In totality, North Carolina has the difference-makers at pass-catcher to cause damage to the Tigers' defensive backfield. Success here could lead to another signature win for head coach Bill Belichick.