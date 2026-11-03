UNC Football Mailbag: Tar Heels Answer Glaring Questions Despite Loss

Heading into this past weekend's game against the Miami Hurricanes, the North Carolina Tar Heels faced a slew of questions after a disastrous Week 8 loss.

It's safe to say that the Tar Heels answered some of those questions while silencing concerns and doubts surrounding the program. At the end of the day, it wasn't the result North Carolina was striving for, but nobody expected it to have a lead in the fourth quarter against the No. 1-ranked team in the country.

With that in mind, here is a new slate of questions the Tar Heels will deal with as they enter their Week 10 matchup against UConn.

Will This Defense Ever Meet Expectations?

Oct 24, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Melkart Abou Jaoude (9) warms up before the game against Syracuse Orange at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Retaining Melkart Abou Jaoude, among other veterans, while adding several proven or high-potential players in the transfer portal was supposed to elevate this defense to another level. We've certainly seen this unit have standout performances this season, but it's underwhelmed in multiple areas.

Through eight games , North Carolina has accumulated 15 sacks, which isn't what fans had in mind with this elite defensive line. Additionally, stopping the run has been a weakness this season, and they are allowing 153.1 rushing yards per game. Lastly, this defense has forced eight turnovers and has no takeaways in each of the last two games.

Injuries have marred this unit , contributing to most of the struggles that have developed as the season has progressed.

How Confident Should Fans Be About UNC Qualifying for Bowl Game?

If North Carolina fails to play in a bowl game for the second consecutive year, the loss against Syracuse will be the result this team laments most. The Tar Heels missing out on postseason play would also likely result in Bill Belichick being relieved of his duties.

Back to the question. Fans should feel uneasy, considering North Carolina enters the final four games of the season at 4-4. The Tar Heels have to go at least 2-2 during this stretch to clinch a bowl game. North Carolina's remaining opponents are UConn, Louisville, Virginia, and North Carolina State.

Is This Version of Billy Edwards Jr. What To Expect Moving Forward?

Edwards Jr. was spectacular against Miami, rising to the occasion by completing 28 of 34 passes for 341 yards and four touchdowns. It was the first time this season the Wisconsin transfer played at a high level for all four quarters.

Oct 31, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) passes the ball in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Could it have been a fluke? Absolutely. Also, it would be unfair to expect Edwards Jr. to play at that level consistently through this upcoming final stretch of the season. So, to answer this question, no, I don't think fans should expect Edwards Jr. to complete over 80 percent of his passes and throw for over 300 yards and three touchdowns in any of the next four games.

That said, Edwards Jr. should be able to carry some of that momentum the rest of the way for the Tar Heels, who desperately need him to replicate some of the things we saw on Halloween.