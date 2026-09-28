How UNC Football 2027 Class Already Garnering Attention

The North Carolina Tar Heels are in the midst of a pressure-cooker season, with head coach Bill Belichick fighting for his tenure in Chapel Hill.

Following a disappointing loss to the Clemson Tigers last weekend, North Carolina sat at 2-1 entering its Week 4 bye . The Tar Heels are entering a pivotal stretch of their schedule , with Notre Dame waiting on the other side of the bye. That said, the recruiting process never stops, and North Carolina has picked up steam in the 2027 class. According to ESPN , the Tar Heels have one of the country's highest-ranked freshman classes next year.

UNC's Early Success in 2027 Class

Oct 28, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a North Carolina Tar Heels helmet on the field before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

According to ESPN, the Tar Heels have the No. 35 recruiting class in 2027. North Carolina started slowly, but it has since signed multiple top-300 recruits. Those include wide receiver Amare Patterson (No. 148), defensive end Brayden Booth (No. 125), and defensive tackle Kaiden Robinson-Vickers (No. 286).

That's an impressive haul so far. The Tar Heels' brass will continue its efforts in next year's recruiting class while this season progresses. North Carolina constructed one of the most impressive transfer portal classes this offseason, and that success could extend into next offseason.

How This Season Will Affect the 2027 Class

Sep 19, 2026; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; University of North Carolina Tar Heels Head Coach Bill Belichick returns to the field after a lighting delay during the game against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ashley Tumlin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As mentioned, the Tar Heels are 2-1 and face Notre Dame next. Regardless of how underwhelming Belichick has been so far in Chapel Hill, his NFL pedigree carries significant weight. That said, the 74-year-old head coach's job security is in jeopardy, as the Tar Heels need to at least qualify for bowl eligibility. Even then, that may not be enough to save his job.

Although the Tar Heels have started the season much faster than in 2025, the off-field distractions continue to pile up. First, general manager Michael Lombardi was placed on paid administrative leave, effective immediately. Lombardi has since resigned. Then, defensive coordinator Steve Belichick was placed on medical leave on Aug. 6. Weeks later, he also resigned from his position amid the investigation into the football program.

With instability in the front office and coaching staff, North Carolina's recruiting could suffer. We'll see how this season unfolds, but what happens in the coming months could have a major impact on the Tar Heels' immediate future. If Belichick is fired at the end of the season, it'll be interesting to see if that changes incoming recruits' thoughts about North Carolina.