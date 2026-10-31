UNC Football vs. Miami: 3 Key Matchups for No. 1 Bout

With a chance to upset the best team in the country, the North Carolina Tar Heels are slated for a historic opportunity at Kenan Memorial Stadium on Saturday night.

The Tar Heels host the No. 1-ranked Miami Hurricanes in a game that could generate more chaos across the college football landscape while securing a legacy-defining victory for head coach Bill Belichick and his program. North Carolina was in this very spot 22 years ago, and history could very well repeat itself.

These three key matchups could help the Tar Heels topple the ACC favorite and create chaos in the league as well. Let's take a closer look.

Oct 3, 2026; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (1) celebrates a first down during the third quarteragainst the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ashley Tumlin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tar Heels Defensive Backs vs. Hurricanes Wide Receiver Malachi Toney

The best wide receiver in college football is Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith. The second-best is Malachi Toney, who continues on a torrid path of destruction on the way to becoming a Heisman Trophy finalist.

This is easily the Tar Heels' secondary's biggest challenge of the season, as the true sophomore is electric in the open field and plays in space like a running back; he can run around, through, or sometimes over you.

It doesn't matter if Belichick wants to bracket or double-team Toney. He will find a way to make the catch. The biggest key is winning the catch point against him and forcing him to play contested balls. There could be a way to limit him, and if the Tar Heels can do that, it would make a huge difference.

Oct 24, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Melkart Abou Jaoude (9) warms up before the game against Syracuse Orange at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tar Heels Defensive Front vs. Hurricanes Offensive Line

North Carolina's defensive line has been stout this season, and that is not likely to change. This will be the first of three difficult fronts that Miami's offensive line will have to deal with (Notre Dame and Duke over the next two games).

Defensive tackle Xavier Lewis and edge rusher Melkart Abou Jaoude are the most-discussed players up front. However, the Tar Heels will need the lightning-quick explosiveness of defensive end Jaylen Harvey against an offensive line in line for the Joe Moore Award this season.

Oct 3, 2026; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah (10) celebrates a touchdown during the third quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ashley Tumlin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Getting consistent pressure on star quarterback Darian Mensah will be key to slowing down the explosive Hurricanes offense. Mensah has been the most accurate quarterback in college football, with an 81.4 percent completion percentage that is overwhelmingly the best in the sport. Look for this Tar Heels front to throw everything they have at Mensah and Miami's offensive line.

Tar Heels Offensive Line vs. Hurricanes Defensive Front

North Carolina's offensive line faces the second-best defensive front they'll play this season. Miami has a ton of future NFL talent up front: Justin Scott, Ahmad Moten Sr., Marquise Lightfoot, Damon Wilson II, and Armondo Blount are all incredibly talented players who could overwhelm the Tar Heels' offensive front.

Sep 19, 2026; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; University of North Carolina Tar Heels offensive lineman Jordan Hall (66) pairs up with Clemson Tigers defensive lineman Amare Adams (95) during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ashley Tumlin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tar Heels' offensive line will have to play the game of their life to protect quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. That means tackles Jordan Hall and Shaq McRoy need to be consistent and disciplined in their pass sets and leg drive as run blockers; the interior of Aidan Banfield, Christo Kelly, and Andrew Threatt need to communicate and hand off line game stunts and twists while setting the tone down the middle.