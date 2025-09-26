UNC Quarterly PFF Report Card: Assessing the Offense’s Performance
North Carolina’s offense has been difficult to watch. With the Tar Heels on a bye week and a quarter of the 2025 college football season complete, here is a look at the Pro Football Focus grades for North Carolina through four games.
- Here's an explanation of how PFF's grading works: On every play, a PFF analyst will grade each player on a scale of -2 to +2, ranging from a pick-six to a late touchdown pass with expected plays graded as a 0. Each game is graded by two different analysts and any discrepancies are settled by a senior analyst. Grades are then normalized to account for game situation and converted to a 0-100 scale.
Quarterly Offensive PFF Grades
Category
Grade
Offense
67.1
Passing
63.7
Pass Block
83.0
Receiving
62.3
Run
67.6
Run Block
60.6
The offense has been for a lack of better terms, terrible.
The Tar Heels have averaged just 263.5 yards per game, ranking 132nd out of 134 teams. The only two teams with worse statistics are UMass and Western Michigan. This places North Carolina at the bottom among Power 4 teams in terms of offensive performance.
The passing grade comes as no surprise, given North Carolina is averaging just 150.0 passing yards per game, ranking 121st in the nation out of 134 teams at the FBS level.
The run grade would be much lower if it weren't for Demon June. We will get to him later.
While the pass block grade is promising, the run blocking grade is pitiful.
RB Demon June - 74.0
June has been one of the few bright spots for an otherwise struggling North Carolina offense. He has rushed for 250 yards and a touchdown on 33 carries, averaging 7.6 yards per carry in three games. June has recorded five runs of 15 yards or more and eight runs of at least 10 yards. He is averaging 5.1 yards after contact and owns a breakaway percentage of 59.2.
OT William Boone - 73.8
In 54 pass block attempts, Boone has not allowed a sack. He also has a 81.3 pass block grade and a 67.2 run block grade.
QB Gio Lopez - 71.1
While Lopez’s Pro Football Focus grade is up for debate, there is no question he has struggled this season.
Lopez has completed 62.7% of his passes for 430 yards, with three touchdowns and three interceptions. He is averaging 107.5 yards per game, ranking 127th among Division I quarterbacks.
He has also been sacked six times, has one pass batted down, three throwaways, five dropped passes and an NFL rating of 77.3. He has completed 26 first down passes and five big-time throws.
OL Chad Lindbergh - 70.7
In 115 pass-blocking attempts, Lindbergh has not allowed a single sack. He holds a 75.1 pass-block grade, which improves to 80.1 when Carolina runs true pass sets.
WR Jordan Shipp - 69.7
Again, this is why PFF is subjective, as his grade should be much higher. It's this low because one drop in 17 targets through four games. That's lame.
Shipp has been North Carolina’s top receiver by a wide margin, recording 13 receptions for nearly 200 yards and two touchdowns. His average depth of target is 12.3 yards, and his longest catch went for 39 yards. Notably, 12 of his 13 catches resulted in a first down.
Shipp has a 76.5% catch rate and has caught three of his four contested targets (75%).
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE!
Please follow us on X when you click right HERE!