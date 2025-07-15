Tar Heels Battling Tennessee For 4-Star
July 6 came and went without so much as a peep. That was the day four-star athlete Joel Wyatt was supposed to announce where he would be taking his talents. He had decided a week prior, he needed more time. It appears there is a new team who is challenging his hometown Tennessee Volunteers for his services.
Wyatt was a strong lean for Tennessee, but he said he needed to think things through. That leads experts and recruiting services to believe Bill Belichick and the North Carolina Tar Heels have a legitimate shot at taking the athlete out of his home state and bringing him to Chapel Hill.
Wyatt could be thinking of a variety of things. He has not taken any trips, according to Rivals, outside of Vanderbilt and Tennessee, both located near his home. As the Summer Dead Period is currently in force, Wyatt might be lining up visits for later this summer or in the fall.
Louisville is also expected to make a push for a visit. The day he announced he was postponing his announcement, Jeff Brohm and the Cardinals extended him an offer. Louisville could also be a dark horse in this recruiting cycle.
As an athlete, meaning he is capable of playing more than one position, Wyatt can fit different roles. He might be interviewing teams to see how they want to use him and make sure that is where he will have success and put him in a position he wants to be in.
Wyatt's positions are wide receiver and a combination safety-linebacker hybrid. He could also gain muscle mass and become a tight end or an edge rusher with his speed. He would be another snazzy wide receiver for Belichick if that is the position he ends up playing. He would join Keeyun Chapman, another four-star receiver, in what is turning out to be a wonderful recruiting class for Belichick in year one.
If Wyatt were to commit to North Carolina, the Tar Heels would easily move up in the overall rankings. Wyatt is a top 20 prospect and the Tar Heels could shoot up into the top 15 classes in the country.
