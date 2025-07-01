EXCLUSIVE: North Carolina Commit Trashawn Ruffin Provides Key Updates
The North Carolina Tar Heels have built an amazing class of 2026 thus far, landing well over 20 commits thus far. Near the top of the list is Trashawn Ruffin, who is one of the highest-rated commits in the class. At the top of the list comes the four-star defensive tackle and defensive lineman, Ruffin, who is one of the better players in the nation at the position. He has been committed to the Tar Heels since March.
The talented prospect recently caught up with North Carolina Tar Heels On SI to provide updates on his recruitment and many more key details that fans need to know.
"It's really great. It has taken a lot of stress out of the process and has enabled me to work harder on my craft," the North Carolina Tar Heels target stated when speaking to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI.
There are many coaches that have stood out so far in his recruitment. This includes Coach Lombardi
"I feel that the class is shaping up. I listen to Coach Lombardi when he says building from the inside out, and we truly have some Dawgs coming," said Ruffin.
There are multiple commits that the talented prospect has built a great relationship with thus far. This includes the North Carolina Tar Heels QB commit Travis Burgess.
"Travis (Burgess), (Zavion) Griffin, quite a few. I try to send something out every now and then for encouragement and to persuade them to come to the Heel. I really talk to quite a few. I wanna feel comfortable with my teammates."
Peer recruiting is a huge deal for the commit who hopes to bring the best players with him. He goes more into detail with North Carolina Tar Heels On SI.
"Yes, I am trying all I can to recruit. The reason is, we wanna do something great here and the only way to do so is to assemble great players."
Will the talented recruit visit anywhere else despite being committed?
"I don't plan any more visits. Locked in, I love my coaches already. I know them all by name, and I feel that they truly do want and need me. Now I am here and ain't going anywhere. Gonna be a long ride. I am good. UNC is where I want to be."
The talented Tar Heels commit shared a final statement to his followers, fans, and supporters from both home and all over.
"First of all, to all the fans I have from home, Duplin County, we're in the house. Thank you all for the last 3 years and movie time for year 4 and to the UNC fans, come out to one of our high school games and see what you're getting and keep this thought, and for 3 years, I ain't going anywhere. Again, in the words of D. Saunders. "We, the 2026 class, are coming. As a collective and we mean business when we get there. It will be great. God bless you all."