UNC Football Transfer Signals Belichick Goal for 2026 Roster

The North Carolina Tar Heels have something(s) to prove in 2026.

After the university invested millions into its football program last offseason, head coach Bill Belichick stunk up the floor with an abysmal 4-8 season that fell well short of expectations, while adding on- and off-the-field drama. The Tar Heels got aggressive in the transfer portal, secured key starters from last year for another campaign at Chapel Hill, and made coaching staff changes, including the hire of offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino.

UNC football coach Bill Belichick during a press conference on Nov. 25, 2025, inside the Kenan Football Center. | Rodd Baxley/The Fayetteville Observer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are a lot of things the Tar Heels must prove this year, including Belichick's ability to run a college football program. However, the aggression in the portal is not what you expect when looking at North Carolina's team rankings for its transfer class, as one newcomer from Arkansas proves what the program is attempting to do in an all-important 2026.

Jacqwan McRoy Showcases UNC's Unique Approach to Portal

Clay-Chalkville's Jacqwan McRoy (72) plays against Saraland during the AHSAA Class 6A football state championship game at Bryant Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Friday December 8, 2023. | Mickey Welsh / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Tar Heels lost key starters to NFL undrafted free agency and the transfer portal this offseason, including along the offensive line. One of the key additions along the front is former Arkansas offensive tackle Jacqwan McRoy, a 6-foot-8, 335-pound behemoth who can cover large swaths of ground in the run game and has the range to be an ample pass protector.

McRoy's size is intriguing, but there is an underlying strategy at play here from Belichick when it came to attacking the transfer portal. Several players, such as McRoy, are former 4-star recruits or high-ceiling players who never had opportunities to thrive at their previous programs. While other transfers enroll at Chapel Hill with the combination of a quality ceiling and production, these high-ceiling players have a chance to turn the fortunes around for the Tar Heels in 2026.

Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Jelani Thurman (15) runs past Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Kaj Sanders (5) during the second half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 22, 2025. Ohio State won 42-9. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The tight end room is filled with high-ceiling and traits-y players such as Jelani Thurman and Jordan Washington. Jaylen Harvey is a fascinating pass rusher out of Penn State with great athleticism, explosiveness, and cornering speed off the edge. Wide receiver Trech Kekahuna could be one of the Tar Heels' most dynamic playmakers in Petrino's offense—these are all players with incredibly high ceilings with the chance to become excellent starters.

Potential Is Great, but Players Must Reach Their Ceilings

UNC coach Bill Belichick during a press conference on Nov. 19, 2025, inside the Kenan Football Center. | Rodd Baxley/The Fayetteville Observer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While the fascination with these latest additions to the portal is warranted, it is up to these players to meet the expectations placed before them. They now have the opportunity not only to start but also to showcase why their previous program may have been wrong to give up on them early and to deny them the opportunity for significant playing time in the first place.

If the additions are for North Carolina, 2026 could see a quick turnaround for the program. If not, Belichick is almost certainly gone, along with the major investments into the football team. So much is on the line for the Tar Heels this season.