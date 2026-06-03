Ranking Highest Ceilings on UNC Football Roster

The North Carolina football team faces an uphill battle after the first year of the Bill Belichick era went as badly as it could've gone, finishing 4-8 and heading into an all-important 2026 campaign that could define the program one way or another.

Belichick's roster doesn't lack talent, but it has many unproven players despite their high ceilings. Today, I am ranking the five best players with the highest ceilings in Chapel Hill. These are necessarily the best overall Tar Heels, but the ones with the most potential heading into the upcoming season.

No. 5 — Melkart Abou-Jaoude, Edge Rusher

Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Melkart Abou-Jaoude (9) rushes against Charlotte 49ers offensive lineman Mason Bowers (57) during the first quarter at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Coming off a 10.5-sack season, Abou-Jaoude has the tools to repeat his production from last season as one of the highlights on a lowly Tar Heels team. His speed-to-power, matched with his strong frame, makes him an overwhelming force at edge rusher, and he will head into the upcoming college football season as one of the top players at his position in the ACC.

No. 4 — Kaleb Cost, Defensive Back

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Kaleb Cost (21) runs as Richmond Spiders wide receiver Ja'Vion Griffin (5) defends in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. The play was later called back due to a penalty. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

As a redshirt junior, Cost is already one of the best players on the roster with the production to match. While he is an incredible baseball player and is making his mark for Chapel Hill in the Super Regional this summer, his skills as a defensive back are second to none. With an improved pass rush and returning talent in the defensive backfield, Cost has a chance to be an All-ACC nickel defender in 2026.

No. 3 — Travis Burgess, Quarterback

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media after the second half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

The shining gem of the Tar Heels' incoming freshman class, Burgess is among the most talented quarterbacks to come through the program in recent years. His arm talent and dynamic athleticism make him an intriguing player to watch in the coming season, and, as a quarterback, his potential is through the roof. Should Burgess put it all together, he could be special for UNC.

No. 2 — Jelani Thurman, Tight End

Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Jelani Thurman (15) reacts during the NCAA football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Nov. 29, 2025. Ohio State won 27-9. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A former top tight end recruit at Ohio State, Thurman comes to Chapel Hill with his best opportunity to start and produce since joining the college ranks. His ceiling is so high that he could be a top tight end prospect in the next two NFL Drafts, whichever one he enters. Thurman's size, athleticism, and blocking skills are incredible to see when the flashes appear, and an expanded role should allow the redshirt junior to emerge as a top player in the program in 2026.

No. 1 — Jordan Shipp, Wide Receiver

Sep 1, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) signals firts down in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

When a defensive back lines up against Shipp, it is clear and present danger. While his stat line didn't suggest him being a top player, more consistent quarterback play would allow the junior pass-catcher to become one of the most exciting wideouts in the ACC in a conference filled with talent at the position. Shipp's skill set could make for a wildly productive season.