UNC’s Offensive Line Faces Biggest Test Yet vs. Clemson
North Carolina’s offensive line will face its toughest defensive front of the season when the Tar Heels (2-2) take on Clemson (1-3) at Kenan Stadium on Saturday.
The Tar Heels' offensive line has been inconsistent throughout the year. However, its pass blocking is one of the best in the country, with an 84.0 Pro Football Focus pass block grade, the third-best in the country. However, its run blocking has been suspect as it has a run block grade of 60.6.
Super senior Austin Blaske returned to the starting lineup at left tackle for the first time this season against UCF on Sept. 20 after missing most of fall camp and the first three games with an injury. Blaske, who started the season at guard and was the starting center last year, will be a key leader up front. His presence will be felt whether he lines up at center, guard, or tackle.
Center Chad Lindbergh has shown steady improvement throughout the season, a progression noted by offensive line coach Will Friend.
- "Well, we really didn't know during the offseason, so we kind of had to figure that out after the offseason," Friend said. "But, you know, Chad's a smart guy, and he's done a good job picking up on a position that, you know, really hasn't played and really wasn't planning on playing. And so he's done some things. He's gotten better each week of practice. And so, you know, he's got to keep going in that direction, but he's done some good things for us."
Guard Daniel King has been UNC’s top pass blocker, earning a Pro Football Focus pass-blocking grade of 88.0 and a 97.0% pass-block efficiency rate. He has allowed just one sack all season.
Clemson's Defensive Line
Clemson may have the best edge-rushing duo in college football, not just the ACC. Will Heldt, a transfer from Purdue, leads the way with 18 tackles, six tackles for loss and three sacks—both team highs. T.J. Parker, a potential first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, has 14 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.
UNC’s offensive line will face its toughest defensive front of the season when the Tar Heels (2-2) take on Clemson (1-3) on Saturday at Kenan Stadium.
First up is Peter Woods, one of the top interior defensive linemen in the country and a projected top-10 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Woods has 22 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss and 11 stops—plays where a defender tackles an opponent and prevents a first down or a successful gain.
Defensive tackles Stephiylan Green (11 tackles, one sack, four stops) and DeMonte Capehart (12 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, seven stops) are also names to watch on the interior.
UNC Offensive Line Coach Will Friend on Clemson's Defensive Line
Well, you know, I think, no question, they're a really talented group of players. Those are guys that, you know, we knew about in recruiting at different places I've been. And, you know, so they're really good players. But, you know, not only are they good players, they're coached well.
You know, both defensive line coaches I've worked with before and they're outstanding coaches, and they've done a good job with those players. And they play like their players have played in the past. They play hard. They play smart. And when you have talented guys that play hard and smart, that usually means they're pretty productive, right?
So, you know, they possess a lot of challenges for us and give us a lot of things that we're going to have to deal with. And so there's no question, you know, it's a good matchup of a challenge for our guys to kind of see, you know, where they're at.
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE!
Please follow us on X when you click right HERE!