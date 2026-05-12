Former Bowl MVP Has Chance to Shine for UNC

North Carolina football has undergone significant roster changes in the last two seasons, adding roughly 70 and 50 new players to the program in each of the last two years, respectively. Head coach Bill Belichick is building the Tar Heels from the ground up and was only a few points away from being a bowl team last season if two of their games had broken their way.

For some transfers on the roster who have come in within the last year, patience is a virtue. This year, some of those players have a chance to make a name for themselves for the first time in a handful of years or ever. One player, redshirt senior safety Coleman Bryson, has that same opportunity as his teammates to do just that.

Former Bowl MVP Could Become a Bright Spot for Tar Heels Defense

Dec 29, 2022; Bronx, NY, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Coleman Bryson (16) holds the MVP trophy after the game against the Syracuse Orange in the 2022 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Entering his final year of eligibility, Bryson will look to unlock the potential he showed during his true freshman season when he first began his college career with the Minnesota Gophers. He was named Pinstripe Bowl MVP that season after making seven tackles, defending a pass, and returning an interception 70 yards for a touchdown in the Gophers' win over Syracuse.

Bryson, a former 3-star recruit from Waynesville, North Carolina, would spend the next three seasons in the Gophers safety rotation before transferring back home to North Carolina to be a part of Belichick’s program. After playing a similar role last season and being a key contributor on kickoff and punt coverages, Bryson now has an opportunity to be a full-time starter.

Oct 4, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers wide receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. (12) attempts to catch a pass in the end zone as North Carolina Tar Heels defensive backs Coleman Bryson (16) and Marcus Allen (29) defend in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

When you look back at the 2022 Pinstripe Bowl, there are flashes of playmaking ability from Bryson; his athleticism has stood out for years, whether on special teams or in the rotation. He plays with a quick trigger to the football and has shown the ability to attack the catch point with several broken-up passes to his name, including a pair last season.

I think Bryson also has a chance to be one of the leaders of the Tar Heels' secondary and potentially the entire defense. Belichick recruited roughly 30 freshmen this cycle, meaning there is a lot of youth on the roster and a chance for Bryson to be one of the secondary's veteran leaders.

Bryson Is in Position To Be Key Defensive Contributor This Season

Dec 29, 2022; Bronx, NY, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Coleman Bryson (16) is interviewed after being awarded the MVP trophy after defeating the Syracuse Orange the 2022 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

We all know Kaleb Cost is undoubtedly the best defensive back on the roster. He’ll be relied on to make the most plays, which puts more pressure on Bryson and teammate Greg Smith to step up in their respective roles. When on the field, Bryson did have some lapses that he must correct with more control as a tackler in space.

If that same defender who won a bowl game MVP shows up this upcoming season, the Tar Heels could have a dependable group on the backend who they hope can give their high-ceiling offense more opportunities with the ball. Bryson will certainly be a player to watch heading into the fall.