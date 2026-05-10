Why Kaleb Cost Could Be UNC's Best Defender in 2026

Leadership and chemistry are two factors in building a sustainable program in college football. Last year, the North Carolina Tar Heels struggled to find chemistry across the board, but it wasn’t the only big issue for a program that saw 70 new players added to the roster over the 2025 offseason under first-year head coach Bill Belichick.

This year is different. The Tar Heels are entering this upcoming season with roughly 50 new players, but more youth and established talent on both sides of the ball. There is also the addition of offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino, who has a history of turning offenses into an immovable force. Things are looking up with a possible improvement in 2026.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; TV analyst Bill Belichick watches the Miami Hurricanes play the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half of the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Defense raises the most questions, especially on defense, with many unproven talents at key positions, including linebacker and safety. They will need their veterans and leaders to shine on this side of the ball, including defensive back Kaleb Cost, who may very well be the best defender on North Carolina’s roster.

UNC Needs Defensive Playmakers, and Cost Is That Guy

Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers running back J'Mari Taylor (3) with the ball as North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Kaleb Cost (21) and defensive lineman Melkart Abou Jaoude (9) defend in overtime at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

North Carolina’s defense may struggle this season, but it could still be a unit that helps them win football games at key moments. Most of that talk centers around All-ACC edge rusher Melkart Abou Jaoude, cornerback Jaiden Patterson, and defensive tackle Leroy Jackson. Yet, questions remain at all three levels.

Who will step up at safety between veteran Coleman Bryson and redshirt sophomore Greg Smith? Will transfers Peyton Seelmann and Derek McDonald step up at linebacker? Who becomes the prime pass-rush partner to Abou Jaoude?

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Kaleb Cost (21) runs as Richmond Spiders wide receiver Ja'Vion Griffin (5) defends in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. The play was later called back due to a penalty. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Thankfully, there are no pending questions around senior Cost, a two-sport athlete who is currently playing baseball for the Tar Heels. This is a special athlete in this role, showcasing immense discipline in short zones and attacking the football at its highest point, or downhill with burst and acceleration to beat the ball to the spot.

Cost’s production has been consistent as a two-year starter with 108 tackles in that span, including three interceptions and 11 passes defended. On a team that lacked a draft pick, Cost could be one of the next to do so this upcoming year. For all intents and purposes, for the way Cost plays the position and his overall impact, he is arguably the best defender on the roster for his immediate contributions in the secondary.

What’s Next for Cost Ahead of 2026

Sep 1, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Kaleb Cost (21) reacts after intercepting a pass in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The defensive back and outfielder will be relied on to provide continuity to the defense. There are new starters in key roles, but as I mentioned, guys like Cost, Abou Jaoude, and Patterson are defenders the Tar Heels can lean on to make plays when it matters most, whether it is a key third down passing situation, a tackle short of the sticks to stop a chunk play in the air or on the ground, or a big sack to take the opponent out of field goal range.

Cost has a big season ahead, one where he could make himself a lot of money in two sports, if he pursued one or the other. In this case, the Atlanta, Georgia native is expected to be “the guy” in the secondary this year.