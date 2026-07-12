Former UNC Standout Shatters Summer League Records in Emotional Opener

Caleb Wilson’s NBA summer league career got off to a rousing start, but the performance proved to be an emotional one for the former Tar Heel great.

Wilson scored 35 points, an unofficial summer league record for a debut, making 12 shots from the field and knocking down 7 three-pointers. He also grabbed 5 rebounds and came away with 2 steals and 3 blocks in an impressive performance. The game was the first one that Wilson had played in since early February, with North Carolina .

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver greets the fourth pick in the 2026 NBA draft, North Carolina forward Caleb Wilson after he was selected by the Chicago Bulls at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wilson suffered a season-ending hand/wrist injury during a pivotal stretch of North Carolina’s season last year. He was in the midst of one of the best freshman seasons in the history of the program, averaging 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, and over a block and a steal per game on defense.

Despite being just a freshman, Wilson proved he was one of the very best players in the country, and the Tar Heels felt like they could go far in the postseason with him on their squad. However, Wilson’s injury left a massive hole for the Tar Heels on both ends of the floor, as they lost their best scorer and their best defender all in one shot.

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) signs autographs during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Without the All-American forward, the Tar Heels fizzled out in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against VCU in embarrassing fashion.

UNC’s Changes

North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis during UNC's 95-53 win over Winston-Salem State in an exhibition game on Oct. 29, 2025 | Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

From there, the Tar Heels would undergo massive sweeping changes , firing head coach Hubert Davis and bringing in new head coach Michael Malone. Wilson and Henri Veesaar departed for the NBA Draft, and much of last season’s rotation ended up leaving for the transfer portal. All of this stems from Wilson suffering what seemed like a minor injury at the time in February.

After his enthralling summer league performance, Wilson spoke about the level of guilt he feels for not being able to suit up for UNC during the most pivotal stretch of the season and creating the aforementioned ripple effect within the program.

Wilson’s Thoughts

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) works on his left hand during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Honestly, I cried before I played today,” Wilson said after his first summer league game. “It's been 5 months to the day since the last time I played. I’ve just been really emotional because I haven’t been able to play, and I feel terrible because my team lost in the tournament, and my coach got fired; it was just a lot for me at that point. So, coming out today, it just felt like I’ve been waiting so long for this opportunity, and I’m just glad I got to come out here and play.”