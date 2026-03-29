UNC Freshman Derek Dixon Sparks Speculation With Latest Post
The ripple effects from the firing of Hubert Davis are showing up one by one. Recently, Caleb Wilson posted a timely photo of his unofficial NBA Draft declaration on Instagram shortly after Hubert Davis’s exit from Chapel Hill.
While we aren’t certain whether there’s a deep correlation, as Wilson likely would have turned pro regardless of the coaching situation, other Tar Heel players posted around that time that may speak to their next steps.
Ominous Post From Derek Dixon
Derek Dixon, the promising freshman for the Tar Heels, and a player who would be an integral piece of the future, posted on Instagram with the caption “What a ride.”
While it’s expected that there may have been roster shake-ups in the midst of the Hubert Davis situation, losing someone as promising and impactful as Dixon would be a major loss for the Tar Heels and whoever lands the head coaching job.
Dixon averaged 6.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game in his freshman season. The most impactful aspect of Dixon this season was the incredible poise he showed down the late stretches of games. Dixon made many shots in the clutch, including an essential game-winning layup on the road against Kentucky and the game-winning assist to Seth Trimble to take down Duke at home on the electric buzzer beater.
Dynamic Duo
With the incoming freshman class of recruits, Dixon was projected to be an important part of the starting lineup, joining five-star Dylan Mingo as a promising duo in the backcourt. Again, with any sort of coaching change in college athletics, roster changes are always common, and if Dixon does decide to leave Chapel Hill, it won’t be that unexpected.
Then again, Dixon may not have meant anything by that post. Perhaps Dixon was just looking back on his freshman year and what a rollercoaster it was. In his defense, he did have a crazy first season with the Tar Heels filled with tons of ups and downs.
The roster is due for some shake-ups. I think I speak for most Tar Heel fans when I say that everyone would miss Dixon and the promise he was expected to bring. When a new coach is hired, players likely follow, and there’s always a chance Dixon is trying to beat them to the punch.
Everyone in Chapel Hill seems to be holding their breath on what is going to go down for Carolina basketball. Let’s just hope the departure of Derek Dixon does not become a reality.
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Kade Nix is a sports writer covering North Carolina on SI. He specializes in college basketball, college football, and the NFL. In 2021, he founded Kade’s Draft Room, a sports website that ran until 2025, and has an extensive background writing for multiple channels and sports websites. In addition to his writing experience, Kade has hands-on sports scouting experience, including time as a Texas area scout for the Hula Bowl, giving him a unique perspective on player evaluation and the college sports landscape.