UNC Freshman Derek Dixon Sparks Speculation With Latest Post

The ripple effects from the firing of Hubert Davis are showing up one by one. Recently, Caleb Wilson posted a timely photo of his unofficial NBA Draft declaration on Instagram shortly after Hubert Davis’s exit from Chapel Hill.

While we aren’t certain whether there’s a deep correlation, as Wilson likely would have turned pro regardless of the coaching situation, other Tar Heel players posted around that time that may speak to their next steps.

Ominous Post From Derek Dixon

Ominous post from Derek Dixon pic.twitter.com/EdIUPkPS1Z — Kade Nix (@kadesdraftroom) March 29, 2026

Derek Dixon, the promising freshman for the Tar Heels, and a player who would be an integral piece of the future, posted on Instagram with the caption “What a ride.”

While it’s expected that there may have been roster shake-ups in the midst of the Hubert Davis situation, losing someone as promising and impactful as Dixon would be a major loss for the Tar Heels and whoever lands the head coaching job.

North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) passes the ball Thursday, March 19, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament first round game against the VCU Rams at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dixon averaged 6.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game in his freshman season. The most impactful aspect of Dixon this season was the incredible poise he showed down the late stretches of games. Dixon made many shots in the clutch, including an essential game-winning layup on the road against Kentucky and the game-winning assist to Seth Trimble to take down Duke at home on the electric buzzer beater.

Dynamic Duo

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) dribbles the ball against the VCU Rams in the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

With the incoming freshman class of recruits, Dixon was projected to be an important part of the starting lineup, joining five-star Dylan Mingo as a promising duo in the backcourt. Again, with any sort of coaching change in college athletics, roster changes are always common, and if Dixon does decide to leave Chapel Hill, it won’t be that unexpected.

Then again, Dixon may not have meant anything by that post. Perhaps Dixon was just looking back on his freshman year and what a rollercoaster it was. In his defense, he did have a crazy first season with the Tar Heels filled with tons of ups and downs.

Mar 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) brings the ball up court against the Clemson Tigers during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

The roster is due for some shake-ups. I think I speak for most Tar Heel fans when I say that everyone would miss Dixon and the promise he was expected to bring. When a new coach is hired, players likely follow, and there’s always a chance Dixon is trying to beat them to the punch.

Everyone in Chapel Hill seems to be holding their breath on what is going to go down for Carolina basketball. Let’s just hope the departure of Derek Dixon does not become a reality.