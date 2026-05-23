The Gamecocks and Tar Heels Cancelled Their Home and Home and Nobody Should Be Shocked

In college football, a home-and-home series always has a special heart for fans, especially in the days of conference realignment. It makes you cherish rivalries, rare out-of-conference matchups, and battles that could be talked about for ages.

A great example is Texas vs. Ohio State in the past two seasons, including this year, with another being Michigan vs. Notre Dame, one of the all-time great rivalries. North Carolina and South Carolina were fierce rivals in the 20th century, but conference realignment has only seen six meetings between the two schools since 1991, with the most recent in 2023, when Drake Maye and the No. 21 Tar Heels defeated the Gamecocks, 31-17. '

Sep 2, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Amari Gainer (3) tackles South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The two had previously announced a home-and-home series for 2028 and 2029, but that changed on Friday. Both schools announced the series for 2028 and 2029 had been canceled, leaving fans from both programs, including Tar Heel faithful , disappointed at the chance to renew a rivalry.

It is yet another sign of the changing circumstances of not just conference realignment, but the potential growth of the playoffs.

Why UNC-South Carolina Cancellation Is Disappointing, but Not a Surprise

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media after the second half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Change has been frequent in college football , from playoff expansion to realignment to the supposed reasoning behind the change for the home-and-home series between the two programs. North Carolina said in a statement that the schools' respective conferences, the SEC and ACC, previously announced expansions to nine conference games that would affect non-conference scheduling ability.

Now, you can make your own assumptions about why this cancellation happened, but it shouldn't come as a surprise. There's a lot of uncertainty in the sport with the possible playoff expansion to 24 teams, a move that I am vehemently against as a potentially harmful move to the sanctity and tradition within the sport.



Dec 30, 2021; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Sam Howell (7) keeps the ball on a run for yards against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Non-conference games matter more than ever, and both schools shouldn't be afraid to face each other if either were to be competing for a playoff spot in the current format.

Yes, I understand that playing FCS schools helps generate revenue for both respective programs, but sacrificing what could be a potentially epic battle of two programs that represent their respective states just to keep that FCS matchup as a preseason-like "gimmie" for either program doesn't seem right.

Where the Tar Heels Go From Here

Sep 1, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick with TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes after the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

As of now, the Tar Heels ' only non-conference games scheduled for 2028 and 2029 are Kennesaw State and James Madison. For those two schools, a win against a Power Four program would help bolster their playoff resume, but North Carolina is a different story.

They need to find a legitimate program to face in those two seasons that the program and its fans can be excited for, not another 40-point FCS drumming.