Gio Lopez's Experience at UNC Not Great Look for Belichick

It has been well documented that the North Carolina Tar Heels underachieved in Bill Belichick's first year as head coach in 2025.

While everyone externally could see that the operation was dysfunctional, firsthand experiences inside the building told you all you needed to know about how rigid the culture was. Former Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez, who transferred to Wake Forest this offseason, spoke about his experience in Chapel Hill last season.

What Lopez Said

Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Benjamin Hall (28) with quarterback Gio Lopez (7) on the field in the third quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"Back at the other school [North Carolina], it felt like there's no air," Lopez said. "Here, it's fun again. They're moving us in the right direction, energized, and guys are enjoying football. It's like fresh air. I'd never had to respond to tough situations like that on that loud of a scale."

In the world of NIL, college sports are becoming more of a job for student-athletes, but that does not mean the environment has to limit a player's enjoyment. Lopez revealed what it was like coming to practice every day.

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez (7) scrambles away from Duke Blue Devils defensive tackle Josiah Green (4) during the second half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

"It was more like work," Lopez said. "After that first game, it felt like getting through the day. You don't want to live like that, where you're up at night thinking about the next day."

Gio's dad, Barney Lopez, revealed that North Carolina's offensive scheme was restrictive, preventing the quarterback from operating outside the play call's structure. This overbearing weight caused Lopez to lose enjoyment of the game.

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez (7) is hit after a pass by Duke Blue Devils defensive back Caleb Weaver (3) during the first half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

"You were ridiculed if you didn't do it exactly the way he was told," Lopez's dad said. "You could be at the dang line, see the play is about to be blown up, but if you try to call it off or audible, you were ridiculed."

"Gio has always loved the game of football, and he was losing the love for it when he was over there [at North Carolina]," Barney continued. "Being at Wake Forest and with Coach Ezell, the type of coaches he's used to who have the excitement he likes, it's been game-changing for him."

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack linebacker Caden Fordham (1) and defensive end Isaiah Shirley (88) tackles North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez (7) during the first half of the game against North Carolina Tar Heels at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Entering the portal for a second time in as many years, the veteran quarterback discussed what he prioritized this time around.

"It's about more than money," Lopez said. "You've got to see the plan. You have to follow how you really feel. Do you feel like you really should be there or are you going for one reason? If you feel like it's all about external gains, maybe you shouldn't be there."

Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez (7) warms up before a game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

"The second time in the portal, I felt like I just wanted to play football and enjoy myself," Lopez continued. "If you're having fun playing football, you won't question your decision."

Overall Thoughts

Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez (7) passes the ball as Virginia Cavaliers defensive end Mitchell Melton (17) pressures in the third quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Yes, Lopez was underwhelming in his lone season as the Tar Heels' starting quarterback, throwing 10 touchdowns and five interceptions in 11 appearances. However, this is a continuation of what many have said about Belichick over the years, that he sees through a narrow lens and is unwilling to adjust to the new parameters.

If this narrative continues into next season and North Carolina fails to finish above .500, the 73-year-old head coach's tenure in Chapel Hill could be brief.