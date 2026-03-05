Jazz vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, March 5

Trae Young is set to make his Washington Wizards debut on Thursday night against the Utah Jazz.

Utah is playing the second night of a back-to-back after losing against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night despite a huge game from Keyonte George (30 points).

The Jazz and Wizards are both tanking at this point in the season, and Utah has ruled out Lauri Markkanen (hip) for multiple weeks while Jaren Jackson Jr., Jusuf Nurkic and Walker Kessler are all out for the season.

Washington is favored at home in this matchup, but it hasn’t exactly played well as of late, losing six games in a row. Will Young’s debut end up in a Wizards win?

Here’s a look at the betting odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for Thursday’s contest.

Jazz vs. Wizards Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Jazz +3.5 (-105)

Wizards -3.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Jazz: +142

Wizards: -170

Total

243.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Jazz vs. Wizards How to Watch

Date: Thursday, March 5

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Capital One Arena

How to Watch (TV): KJZZ, MNMT

Jazz record: 18-44

Wizards record: 16-45

Jazz vs. Wizards Injury Reports

Jazz Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Wizards Injury Report

Anthony Davis – out

Kyshawn George – out

Anthony Gill – questionable

Alex Sarr – out

Jamir Watkins – out

D’Angelo Russell – out

Cam Whitmore – out

Tristan Vukcevic – out

Jazz vs. Wizards Best NBA Prop Bet

Wizards Best NBA Prop Bet

Trae Young 6+ Assists (-154)

Even though Young has been limited to just 10 games this season, he’s still been a great playmaker when he’s been on the floor. The star guard is averaging 8.9 assists on 15.6 potential assists per game this season, giving him a pretty solid floor in his Wizards debut.

Bettors need to brace for Young being on a clear minutes restriction, as he hasn’t played in a game since December and Washington isn’t exactly trying to win at this point in the regular season.

However, the Jazz rank 30th in the NBA in defensive rating, 30th in opponent points per game and 30th in opponent assists per game, allowing 30.3 per night.

Young should be able to get the Wizards’ young core involved in this one, and it’s worth noting that he had six or more assists in eight of his 10 games with Atlanta this season.

Jazz vs. Wizards Prediction and Pick

I don’t love backing either of these teams against the spread, especially with the Jazz on a back-to-back, but I think Washington wins this game.

The Wizards have lost six games in a row, but they are 11-21 at home in the 2025-26 season and will have a little higher of an offensive ceiling with Young in the lineup. Meanwhile, the Jazz have the perfect excuse to sit George and other key players on the second night of a back-to-back.

Utah has dropped seven games in a row and is in full-on tank mode at this point of the 2025-26 season. The Jazz are also awful on the road (7-23).

There isn’t much of a statistical reason to back either team, but with Young in the lineup, Washington is worth a look at home.

Pick: Wizards Moneyline (-170 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.