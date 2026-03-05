Jazz vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, March 5
In this story:
Trae Young is set to make his Washington Wizards debut on Thursday night against the Utah Jazz.
Utah is playing the second night of a back-to-back after losing against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night despite a huge game from Keyonte George (30 points).
The Jazz and Wizards are both tanking at this point in the season, and Utah has ruled out Lauri Markkanen (hip) for multiple weeks while Jaren Jackson Jr., Jusuf Nurkic and Walker Kessler are all out for the season.
Washington is favored at home in this matchup, but it hasn’t exactly played well as of late, losing six games in a row. Will Young’s debut end up in a Wizards win?
Here’s a look at the betting odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for Thursday’s contest.
Jazz vs. Wizards Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Jazz +3.5 (-105)
- Wizards -3.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Jazz: +142
- Wizards: -170
Total
- 243.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Jazz vs. Wizards How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, March 5
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- How to Watch (TV): KJZZ, MNMT
- Jazz record: 18-44
- Wizards record: 16-45
Jazz vs. Wizards Injury Reports
Jazz Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Wizards Injury Report
- Anthony Davis – out
- Kyshawn George – out
- Anthony Gill – questionable
- Alex Sarr – out
- Jamir Watkins – out
- D’Angelo Russell – out
- Cam Whitmore – out
- Tristan Vukcevic – out
Jazz vs. Wizards Best NBA Prop Bet
Wizards Best NBA Prop Bet
- Trae Young 6+ Assists (-154)
Even though Young has been limited to just 10 games this season, he’s still been a great playmaker when he’s been on the floor. The star guard is averaging 8.9 assists on 15.6 potential assists per game this season, giving him a pretty solid floor in his Wizards debut.
Bettors need to brace for Young being on a clear minutes restriction, as he hasn’t played in a game since December and Washington isn’t exactly trying to win at this point in the regular season.
However, the Jazz rank 30th in the NBA in defensive rating, 30th in opponent points per game and 30th in opponent assists per game, allowing 30.3 per night.
Young should be able to get the Wizards’ young core involved in this one, and it’s worth noting that he had six or more assists in eight of his 10 games with Atlanta this season.
Jazz vs. Wizards Prediction and Pick
I don’t love backing either of these teams against the spread, especially with the Jazz on a back-to-back, but I think Washington wins this game.
The Wizards have lost six games in a row, but they are 11-21 at home in the 2025-26 season and will have a little higher of an offensive ceiling with Young in the lineup. Meanwhile, the Jazz have the perfect excuse to sit George and other key players on the second night of a back-to-back.
Utah has dropped seven games in a row and is in full-on tank mode at this point of the 2025-26 season. The Jazz are also awful on the road (7-23).
There isn’t much of a statistical reason to back either team, but with Young in the lineup, Washington is worth a look at home.
Pick: Wizards Moneyline (-170 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.
Peter is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, and more. A New York City resident, he is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.Follow @peterdewey2