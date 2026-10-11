Grading Every UNC Position Group After Win Over Pittsburgh
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For the first time since 2023, the North Carolina Tar Heels have defeated a team ranked inside the top 25, with a 21-17 win over the No. 25 Pittsburgh Panthers in Week 6.
It was an up-and-down performance by North Carolina. With that in mind, here are grades for each positional group in the Tar Heels' victory.
Quarterback: B-
According to Billy Edwards Jr.'s stat line - 18-of-26 for 249 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions - the sixth-year veteran quarterback had a solid performance. However, when watching this game, Edwards Jr. still left much to be desired at times.
His two interceptions were each terrible decisions, flat-out bad throws. Also, 75 of his yards came on one play when the ball traveled 20 yards before Shamar Easter did the rest of the work. I'm still left underwhelmed by Edwards Jr., and he was extremely fortunate his turnovers didn't prove costly.
Running Backs: D
The backfield's failure to make an impact wasn't entirely on the personnel, especially in the first half, when North Carolina had the ball for a little over seven minutes. However, Benjamin Hall, Demon June, and Jaylen McGill combined for 36 yards on 19 attempts.
Hall mustered 25 yards on 12 carries, which is far from efficient. Pittsburgh is one of the best teams against the run, but the backfield was lackluster. North Carolina's run game should be much more effective against Duke in Week 7.
Pass Catchers: B+
Jordan Shipp paced the pass-catching department with six receptions for 93 yards. Easter was second on the team with 75 yards on his lone reception, while Jelani Thurman compiled six receptions for 29 yards and one touchdown.
Considering that the Tar Heels' offense only had one half of legitimate opportunity to produce, these outputs are impressive. Shipp has returned to being the clear top target in the passing attack.
Offensive Line: B
Edwards Jr. was sacked three times against Pittsburgh. One of those sacks was definitely on the quarterback, but protection struggled at times. Nevertheless, Tar Heel fans shouldn't be overly concerned with this performance.
Defensive Line: C
Allowing 150 yards on the ground against Pittsburgh showed this defense's inability to contain the run. North Carolina sacked Holden Geriner twice and stepped up astronomically in the second half. However, the first half was abysmal.
Linebackers: A-
Peyton Seelmann was sound, with eight total tackles (two solo), but Derek McDonald was instrumental, leading the defense with 12 total tackles (six solo). McDonald and Seelmann have been two of the most consistent players for the Tar Heels this season.
Secondary: A
There were splash plays here and there for the Panthers' offense, but this secondary showed up in the biggest moments.
Greg Smith and Tre Miller recorded interceptions two plays apart on consecutive drives. Meanwhile, Jaiden Patterson clinched the win with a pass deflection on fourth down. Geriner isn't the most imposing or threatening quarterback, but the Tar Heels' defensive backs were monumental in the win.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.