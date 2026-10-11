Grading Every UNC Position Group After Win Over Pittsburgh

For the first time since 2023, the North Carolina Tar Heels have defeated a team ranked inside the top 25, with a 21-17 win over the No. 25 Pittsburgh Panthers in Week 6.

It was an up-and-down performance by North Carolina. With that in mind, here are grades for each positional group in the Tar Heels' victory.

Quarterback: B-

Oct 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) passes against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Billy Edwards Jr.'s stat line - 18-of-26 for 249 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions - the sixth-year veteran quarterback had a solid performance. However, when watching this game, Edwards Jr. still left much to be desired at times.

His two interceptions were each terrible decisions, flat-out bad throws. Also, 75 of his yards came on one play when the ball traveled 20 yards before Shamar Easter did the rest of the work. I'm still left underwhelmed by Edwards Jr., and he was extremely fortunate his turnovers didn't prove costly.

Running Backs: D

Oct 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Benjamin Hall (7) runs the ball against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The backfield's failure to make an impact wasn't entirely on the personnel, especially in the first half, when North Carolina had the ball for a little over seven minutes. However, Benjamin Hall, Demon June, and Jaylen McGill combined for 36 yards on 19 attempts.

Hall mustered 25 yards on 12 carries, which is far from efficient. Pittsburgh is one of the best teams against the run, but the backfield was lackluster. North Carolina's run game should be much more effective against Duke in Week 7.

Pass Catchers: B+

Oct 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Demon June (0) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jordan Shipp paced the pass-catching department with six receptions for 93 yards. Easter was second on the team with 75 yards on his lone reception, while Jelani Thurman compiled six receptions for 29 yards and one touchdown.

Considering that the Tar Heels' offense only had one half of legitimate opportunity to produce, these outputs are impressive. Shipp has returned to being the clear top target in the passing attack.

Offensive Line: B

Oct 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker DeMarco Ward (7) sacks North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Edwards Jr. was sacked three times against Pittsburgh. One of those sacks was definitely on the quarterback, but protection struggled at times. Nevertheless, Tar Heel fans shouldn't be overly concerned with this performance.

Defensive Line: C

Oct 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Xavier Lewis (90) and linebacker Timir Hickman-Collins (54) sack Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Holden Geriner (15) during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Allowing 150 yards on the ground against Pittsburgh showed this defense's inability to contain the run. North Carolina sacked Holden Geriner twice and stepped up astronomically in the second half. However, the first half was abysmal.

Linebackers: A-

Sep 12, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive end Jaylen Harvey (11) celebrates with linebacker Peyton Seelmann (10) after making a sack in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Peyton Seelmann was sound, with eight total tackles (two solo), but Derek McDonald was instrumental, leading the defense with 12 total tackles (six solo). McDonald and Seelmann have been two of the most consistent players for the Tar Heels this season.

Secondary: A

Oct 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Tre Miller (6) returns an interception against Pittsburgh Panthers running back Justin Cook (5) during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There were splash plays here and there for the Panthers' offense, but this secondary showed up in the biggest moments.

Greg Smith and Tre Miller recorded interceptions two plays apart on consecutive drives. Meanwhile, Jaiden Patterson clinched the win with a pass deflection on fourth down. Geriner isn't the most imposing or threatening quarterback, but the Tar Heels' defensive backs were monumental in the win.