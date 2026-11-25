UNC Has Reason for Optimism Despite Missing on Jalen Davis
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You can't win them all.
Top recruit Jalen Davis has officially committed to Gonzaga, and though North Carolina made an honorable push for the combo guard, he ultimately chose to stay home in Washington and suit up for the Bulldogs next season.
Jalen Davis to Gonzaga
North Carolina was included in Davis's Final Four alongside Gonzaga, Washington, and UCLA. Davis plays his high school basketball in Bremerton, Washington, so his decision to commit to Gonzaga makes plenty of sense. It's hard to blame him for choosing Mark Few and the Bulldogs, especially when UNC just had CJ Rosser return home to North Carolina.
Landing a player like Davis would have been fantastic for the makeup of next season's roster, as Davis profiles as a player who does not need to dominate the basketball in order to impact the game. That ability would have been specifically excellent at North Carolina, playing alongside players like CJ Rosser and DeMarcus Henry, two players who will likely dominate possessions with the ball in their hands.
What It Means For Carolina
With Davis out of the picture, North Carolina will have to pivot to a different backcourt option for next season. Michael Malone and the Tar Heels will have various options, and some have drawn a lot more buzz from Tar Heel fans than others.
One of the popular options seems to be finding an experienced point guard in the transfer portal. With the NIL money saved from Davis's recruitment, that option becomes much more realistic. Having an experienced point guard to play alongside two of the top freshmen in the country would likely be able to bring the best out of both Rosser and Henry. It's very difficult to win in March with inexperienced players leading the team, which makes grabbing a veteran in the transfer portal much more appealing.
The other route is staying on the high school recruiting trail, whether that be the class of 2027 or pushing for players in the class of 2028 to reclassify. It doesn't seem like Carolina has any targets at the moment that are close to a decision or have major interest in the Tar Heels, but that doesn't mean that something couldn't change. Malone has already shown he can gain interest from top talent very quickly once he gets involved, and if the right guard emerges, North Carolina could make a serious push.
It is still possible that Malone lands another player in the class of 2027, but I think it's much more likely we see them call it quits on this high school recruiting cycle. Rosser and Henry will be an excellent duo next season, and it would make sense for Malone and his staff to turn their attention towards the season and the upcoming transfer portal.
While it may sting to miss out on a prospect like Davis, it isn't the end of the world for Malone and the Tar Heels.
Kade Nix is a sports writer covering North Carolina on SI. He specializes in college basketball, college football, and the NFL. In 2021, he founded Kade’s Draft Room, a sports website that ran until 2025, and has an extensive background writing for multiple channels and sports websites. In addition to his writing experience, Kade has hands-on sports scouting experience, including time as a Texas area scout for the Hula Bowl, giving him a unique perspective on player evaluation and the college sports landscape.