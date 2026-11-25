You can't win them all.

Top recruit Jalen Davis has officially committed to Gonzaga, and though North Carolina made an honorable push for the combo guard, he ultimately chose to stay home in Washington and suit up for the Bulldogs next season.

Jalen Davis to Gonzaga

North Carolina was included in Davis's Final Four alongside Gonzaga, Washington, and UCLA. Davis plays his high school basketball in Bremerton, Washington, so his decision to commit to Gonzaga makes plenty of sense. It's hard to blame him for choosing Mark Few and the Bulldogs, especially when UNC just had CJ Rosser return home to North Carolina.

NEWS: Jalen Davis, a top-25 overall recruit in the 2027 class, has committed to Gonzaga, he announced.



The 6-foot-4 senior is one of the top guards in his class and the No. 1 player in Washington.https://t.co/4TvK7FwpHe pic.twitter.com/zOXOY0MCU6 — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) November 24, 2026

Landing a player like Davis would have been fantastic for the makeup of next season's roster, as Davis profiles as a player who does not need to dominate the basketball in order to impact the game. That ability would have been specifically excellent at North Carolina, playing alongside players like CJ Rosser and DeMarcus Henry, two players who will likely dominate possessions with the ball in their hands.

What It Means For Carolina

With Davis out of the picture, North Carolina will have to pivot to a different backcourt option for next season. Michael Malone and the Tar Heels will have various options, and some have drawn a lot more buzz from Tar Heel fans than others.

One of the popular options seems to be finding an experienced point guard in the transfer portal. With the NIL money saved from Davis's recruitment, that option becomes much more realistic. Having an experienced point guard to play alongside two of the top freshmen in the country would likely be able to bring the best out of both Rosser and Henry. It's very difficult to win in March with inexperienced players leading the team, which makes grabbing a veteran in the transfer portal much more appealing.

Nov 23, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Michael Malone reacts during the second half against the Monmouth Hawks at Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The other route is staying on the high school recruiting trail, whether that be the class of 2027 or pushing for players in the class of 2028 to reclassify. It doesn't seem like Carolina has any targets at the moment that are close to a decision or have major interest in the Tar Heels, but that doesn't mean that something couldn't change. Malone has already shown he can gain interest from top talent very quickly once he gets involved, and if the right guard emerges, North Carolina could make a serious push.

It is still possible that Malone lands another player in the class of 2027, but I think it's much more likely we see them call it quits on this high school recruiting cycle. Rosser and Henry will be an excellent duo next season, and it would make sense for Malone and his staff to turn their attention towards the season and the upcoming transfer portal.

While it may sting to miss out on a prospect like Davis, it isn't the end of the world for Malone and the Tar Heels.