How UNC's Caleb Wilson Performed Against Fellow Lottery Picks

The North Carolina Tar Heels' 2025-26 season did not go as planned and was an outright disappointment, considering the level of talent on the roster. However, there were certainly players and moments that will be remembered forever in North Carolina history.

One of those players, who produced memorable moments throughout the season, is Caleb Wilson . The 6-foot-9, 216-pound forward was a freshman phenom who caught college basketball by storm, despite being a five-star recruit.

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts towards referee Danielle Scott (87) in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Wilson had flown under the radar leading up to conference play, but his elite performances continued. The same can be said about Wilson during the pre-draft process, as he has been labeled as the third- or fourth- best player in this class , but he could go as high as No. 2 overall.

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

With all that being said, let's take a look back at how Wilson fared against the elite prospects in this year's draft, who are projected to be taken off the board inside the top four.

AJ Dybantsa

Feb 21, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) looks on prior to the game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

As mentioned, entering the regular season, Wilson was not thought of as highly as the other elite incoming freshmen in the 2025 class. That included BYU's Dybantsa, who inherited praise as a top-two prospect, and rightfully so.

In an October exhibition against BYU, Wilson compiled 22 points, 10 rebounds, and three blocks in a road loss against the Cougars. That performance was a precursor to the dominance North Carolina's forward would display throughout the season.

Darryn Peterson

Nov 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) shoots as Kansas Jayhawks forward Flory Bidunga (40) and guard Melvin Council Jr. (14) and guard Darryn Peterson (22) defend in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Arguably, Wilson's most impressive performance of the season, and the one that confirmed he belonged in the same discussion as these three players, came against Kansas on Nov. 7.

After a slow start in the first half, the Tar Heels exploded in the second half, scoring 58 points in the final 20 minutes. Wilson led the team with 24 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and four steals while shooting 9-of-11 from the field. Wilson outshone Peterson, who has been universally viewed as a top-two pick in the upcoming draft.

Cameron Boozer

Feb 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) with the ball as Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) defends in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Considering the circumstances of the rivalry and the fact that the Tar Heels needed to make a statement after losing some questionable games in conference play, this performance on Wilson's resume may be the best.

Additionally, North Carolina faced a double-digit deficit early in the first half. Wilson single-handedly dug the Tar Heels out of the hole, taking it upon himself to generate scoring opportunities on his own, proving to be unstoppable regardless of who took their turn defending him.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) celebrates after a play against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Wilson played all 40 minutes and recorded 23 points while shooting 8-of-12 from the field. If you had any questions about Wilson as a generational talent who could flip the narrative for an NBA franchise, I think you found the answer after this performance.