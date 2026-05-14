How UNC's Caleb Wilson Performed Against Fellow Lottery Picks
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The North Carolina Tar Heels' 2025-26 season did not go as planned and was an outright disappointment, considering the level of talent on the roster. However, there were certainly players and moments that will be remembered forever in North Carolina history.
One of those players, who produced memorable moments throughout the season, is Caleb Wilson. The 6-foot-9, 216-pound forward was a freshman phenom who caught college basketball by storm, despite being a five-star recruit.
Wilson had flown under the radar leading up to conference play, but his elite performances continued. The same can be said about Wilson during the pre-draft process, as he has been labeled as the third- or fourth-best player in this class, but he could go as high as No. 2 overall.
With all that being said, let's take a look back at how Wilson fared against the elite prospects in this year's draft, who are projected to be taken off the board inside the top four.
AJ Dybantsa
As mentioned, entering the regular season, Wilson was not thought of as highly as the other elite incoming freshmen in the 2025 class. That included BYU's Dybantsa, who inherited praise as a top-two prospect, and rightfully so.
In an October exhibition against BYU, Wilson compiled 22 points, 10 rebounds, and three blocks in a road loss against the Cougars. That performance was a precursor to the dominance North Carolina's forward would display throughout the season.
Darryn Peterson
Arguably, Wilson's most impressive performance of the season, and the one that confirmed he belonged in the same discussion as these three players, came against Kansas on Nov. 7.
After a slow start in the first half, the Tar Heels exploded in the second half, scoring 58 points in the final 20 minutes. Wilson led the team with 24 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and four steals while shooting 9-of-11 from the field. Wilson outshone Peterson, who has been universally viewed as a top-two pick in the upcoming draft.
Cameron Boozer
Considering the circumstances of the rivalry and the fact that the Tar Heels needed to make a statement after losing some questionable games in conference play, this performance on Wilson's resume may be the best.
Additionally, North Carolina faced a double-digit deficit early in the first half. Wilson single-handedly dug the Tar Heels out of the hole, taking it upon himself to generate scoring opportunities on his own, proving to be unstoppable regardless of who took their turn defending him.
Wilson played all 40 minutes and recorded 23 points while shooting 8-of-12 from the field. If you had any questions about Wilson as a generational talent who could flip the narrative for an NBA franchise, I think you found the answer after this performance.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.