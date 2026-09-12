How Tar Heels Can Avoid Key Distractions Against ETSU

This week, UNC football plays its home opener against the ETSU Buccaneers in this money matchup. Everyone's focus should be on how the team could perform on Saturday after their victory in Dublin two weeks ago, which young players can shine, and what the North Carolina Tar Heels could look like at their best.

Instead, the biggest storylines are general manager Michael Lombardi’s resignation and an investigation into North Carolina’s program involving defensive coordinator Steve Belichick. It is yet another controversy shrouding the program in darkness. However, the Tar Heels players are focused on the task at hand: beating the Buccaneers.

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Run Game Needs a Bounce-Back (on Both Sides)

Amid the investigation, fans are awaiting an uncomfortable truth. Until then, the focus should be on football and how the Tar Heels can improve in key areas, such as the run game.

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Jaylen McGill (27) reacts after scoring a touchdown in the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Against TCU , the Tar Heels only managed 90 total rushing yards despite expectations of a potent rushing attack under offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino. This weekend, the possibility of exceeding that yardage total is widely expected, and I believe this could be the opportunity that sophomore tailback Jaylen McGill has been waiting for.

McGill had the highest average per carry against the Horned Frogs amongst his teammates, Benjamin Hall and Demon June. He has a chance to be a star on this team as the program's most naturally talented running back.

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina defensive lineman Melkart Abou Jaoude, talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking of talent, North Carolina has plenty of it on the defensive side of the ball, which struggled against TCU’s outside zone, with running back Jeremy Payne tallying 142 yards on the ground against the likes of edge rusher Melkart Abou Joude and defensive tackle Xavier Lewis. With head coach Bill Belichick now the defensive play-caller, as his son, Steve, is on medical leave, look for this area to tighten up against ETSU.

Off-Field Distractions Shouldn’t Be an Issue

Bill Belichick | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

From a fan perspective and as a writer on the outside looking in, it's easy to expect these controversies to be overwhelming within a football program. However, as someone who has been in and played in a football locker room, all these players will want to do is play ball—there are 11 games left in the regular season and a chance to go into Clemson at 2-0.

The players know what is at stake regardless of what is happening internally. Yes, an investigation like this can be wildly distracting, but this has likely been going on for weeks before their travels to Ireland. If there are any distractions, no one has shown it. On the football side, the focus should be on ETSU, and with the notion of “any given Sunday,” they must take this game as seriously as any other.