How UNC Football Can Overcome Injury Adversity Against Duke

The North Carolina Tar Heels are looking to take the Victory Bell back to Chapel Hill for the first time since 2023, after losing two straight games to the Duke Blue Devils. However, the program must overcome adversity and rise to the occasion.

Last week's win over the ranked Pittsburgh Panthers was a big step forward for head coach Bill Belichick. North Carolina had been searching for that type of victory and did so in a tough environment. For the second week in a row, they face another challenging opponent in the Blue Devils, who are coming off a loss to Georgia Tech.

Overcoming New Adversity

Oct 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Tre Miller (6) returns an interception against Pittsburgh Panthers running back Justin Cook (5) during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Tar Heels are to beat the Blue Devils on Saturday, they must overcome the litany of injuries they are facing, especially on defense.

Nickel defender Kaleb Cost is out with an injury that could keep him out for a few weeks, while outside cornerback Tre Miller is also ruled out. True freshman safety Jakob Weatherspoon is also out, while star safety Greg Smith is questionable and a potential game-time decision, along with defensive lineman Isaiah Johnson.

Oct 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers running back La'vell Wright (11) carries the ball against North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Tre Miller (6) and defensive back Kaleb Cost (2) during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This doesn't mention the loss of explosive wide receiver Mason Humphrey and the possibility of going without starting left tackle Jordan Hall. Overall, this is the first time North Carolina has had to overcome adversity within its roster, and it is Belichick's biggest challenge to date.

With so many injuries on both sides of the ball, the depth of the Tar Heels' defense and offensive line is likely to be tested quickly. The Tar Heels can manage without Humphrey thanks to an explosive group of tight ends, star wideout Jordan Shipp, and talented true freshman CJ Sadler. Yet dealing with these injuries can be a lot to overcome for a team inching closer to bowl eligibility for the first time under Belichick.

Rising To the Occasion

Oct 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick looks on from the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If there is one thing Belichick can be trusted with, it is his ability to adjust and rise to the occasion, even going back to his days as the best football coach in the world a decade ago.

As I mentioned, more players will have to step up from the depth chart. If Smith can't go , Coleman Bryson will likely take over as the starting free safety, with Javion Butts rotating in; the Tar Heels can handle the loss of Johnson with Xavier Lewis and Leroy Jackson. Jalon Thompson, Kenton Dopson III, and Ade Willie will all contribute at cornerback.

Oct 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; *North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Ade Willie (3) talks with North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick (right) during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tar Heels are in better shape offensively. The secondary will be tested against a decent group of Duke wideouts and tight ends, meaning tackling in space will be prevalent.

I have confidence that North Carolina can overcome these injuries, but it will be a challenge for Belichick. Wallace Wade Stadium, when sold out, is a tough environment to deal with, and the Tar Heels must be prepared for an all-out battle, as we've seen in past years. A win against Duke is the next step for Belichick to earn more respect from fans. Buckle up, Tar Heel Nation: Saturday is set to be a tense battle.