What Bill Belichick Must Do To Maintain UNC Support

The North Carolina Tar Heels football program has been under scrutiny over the last two years, as the team has been underwhelming since Bill Belichick's hire last offseason.

While the Tar Heels briefly escaped that criticism with a quick 2-0 start, the off-field distractions continued to take a toll. In just a few weeks, general manager Michael Lombardi and defensive coordinator Steve Belichick both resigned amid investigations. On Thursday, North Carolina's leadership group spoke on the investigations, while backing the 74-year-old head coach.

What Was Said

Sep 19, 2026; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; University of North Carolina Tar Heels Head Coach Bill Belichick looks on the field early in the first quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ashley Tumlin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Coach [Bill] Belichick continues to have our support, the support of the administration and of the board,” Chancellor Lee Roberts said. “He understands that support comes with expectations around conduct and behavior. Nobody understands that better than Coach [Bill] Belichick.”

What This Means

Belichick is not only the head coach of this program, but he also brought his son and Lombardi with him to Chapel Hill. The longtime NFL head coach's obvious connections to both men are another reason he's faced public criticism, along with the team's lack of success since last season.

This adds more pressure on Belichick to deliver a worthwhile 2026 campaign , which has had positives, but could quickly go downhill after last weekend's result against Clemson. Losing football games will happen, but the manner in which it unfolded is what the Tar Heels should be worried about. Additionally, the upcoming schedule is problematic.

This Doesn't Mean Belichick's Support Will Last

University of North Carolina Head Coach Bill Belichick during warm up period before the game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, September 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Right now, North Carolina's brass will have Belichick's back, but if the losses start piling up, you can bet that Belichick's future in Chapel Hill will be in jeopardy. As mentioned, North Carolina is 2-1 heading into its Week 4 bye, but what was once a promising start could instantly become a worrisome trend.

More likely than not, the Tar Heels will be 2-2 after Week 5, with a matchup against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The Tar Heels have games on the schedule they should win, but if they lose two straight, the pressure will mount. That's why last week was so important for North Carolina, and why it was such a blown opportunity.

If North Carolina had held on and won that game as it should have, the team would have a cushion heading into the rest of conference play. Now, the next month will be a make-or-break stretch for the team. There's a chance the Tar Heels are 4-4 or 3-5 heading into the home stretch, which is quite concerning.