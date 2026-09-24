3 UNC Football Players Who Have Surprised Early This Season

While the loss to Clemson will sting for a while, the North Carolina Tar Heels have to refocus and recognize how much they have improved as a program from last season.

Head coach Bill Belichick has built a team with quality talent on both sides of the ball, but the Tar Heels are still far from being a contender in the ACC. That said, several players have emerged as key to North Carolina's success this fall. It's been impressive to watch them grow, and Belichick has a legitimate path to make his first bowl game in college football.

Having all of that in mind, let's look at the three players who have surprised through the early portion of the season.

Xavier Lewis, Defensive Tackle

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Xavier Lewis (90) against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of course, we have to start with the country's leader in sacks and tackles for loss. Xavier Lewis has emerged as an unheralded player who many knew little about unless they were deeply connected to the program. With six sacks and nine tackles for loss in three games, the Tar Heels now have a star in the middle of their defensive front to pair with an exciting pass rush.

Through the first three games of the season, Lewis has been the Tar Heels' best player, despite being smaller than most defensive tackles who grace the field on Saturdays. His skill set makes him a menace, forcing teams to account for him as a pass rusher and run defender at all times.

Jelani Thurman, Tight End

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels tight end Jelani Thurman (45) against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This player wasn't a surprise to me given what I saw from the limited tape I watched from Ohio State. Even so, Thurman has quickly become one of the best tight ends in the ACC and college football. His athleticism consistently shines as a receiver, and his size can be overwhelming in the trenches when lined up as an in-line man.

Thurman is one of the top targets on the Tar Heels' offense, and no matter who the quarterback is going forward, he is expected to produce weekly, bolstering a draft stock that could skyrocket with more numbers and ample play. A strong showing against Notre Dame in two weeks will assist in that effort.

Greg Smith, Safety

Sep 19, 2026; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; University of North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Greg Smith (1) celebrates after an interception against Clemson Tigers iduring the third quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ashley Tumlin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season, Smith flashed in the safety rotation, where he had one of North Carolina's handful of interceptions. This year, he already has two interceptions and has forced one fumble as the Tar Heels' best defensive back through three games.

Smith has played all over the defensive backfield, with snaps in the box and at free safety. Teams now have to prepare to avoid Smith in their passing game plan, while run games get dicey because of his physicality in run support. I'm impressed with what I have seen from the former Florida transfer as he continues to grow into a stout defensive back.