Inside North Carolina's Fierce Three-Way Quarterback Battle

The North Carolina Tar Heels are over a month and a half away from kicking off the college football season in Dublin, Ireland, against the TCU Horned Frogs, one of the more intriguing programs in the Big 12. Head coach Bill Belichick faces uncertainty of his future beyond 2026 if he can't right the ship in Chapel Hill, and he also has adversity at the quarterback position.

Offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino is in charge of finding North Carolina's new signal-caller this fall, which comes down to three players: Big Ten transfer Billy Edwards Jr., former Texas A&M Aggies backup Miles O'Neil , and blue-chip true freshman Travis Burgess, one of the 10 best quarterbacks in the 2026 recruiting class.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; TV analyt Bill Belichick watches the Miami Hurricanes play the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half of the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There are so many words you can use to describe the state of the quarterback situation for the Tar Heels, who enjoyed five years with Sam Howell and Drake Maye at quarterback from 2019 to 2023.

Since 2024, there has been a constant turnover and a lack of consistency at the position, which Petrino and Belichick are hoping to stabilize during fall camp and beyond. While there might be more than a few words to describe each of the players competing for the QB1 spot, I have just one word for each of the competitors.

Billy Edwards Jr. — Experienced

Oct 11, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) watches pre-game warmups at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ross Harried-Imagn Images | Ross Harried-Imagn Images

A graduate transfer from Wisconsin and Maryland, respectively, Billy Edwards Jr. has seen the field more than any passer on the Tar Heels roster. He may not be the most talented, but he can be a game manager for Petrino's offense, which is trending to lean toward the run game and explosive plays. Edwards is the most experienced, which will be taken into account during this competition.

Miles O'Neil — Traits

Nov 16, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Miles O'Neill (16) looks to pass the ball during the second half against the New Mexico State Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

O'Neil was the backup to redshirt sophomore Marcel Reed last season, and when he saw the field late against Utah State and Samford, the flashes of his abilities were on full display. This kid has a big arm and can generate fastballs when needed, adding in the prototypical size for a signal-caller. If there is a way O'Neil wins the starting job at Chapel Hill, it's because of his tantalizing traits as a quarterback.

Travis Burgess — Potential

UNC football quarterbacks participating in spring practice on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, ahead of the Tar Heels' second season under coach Bill Belichick. | Rodd Baxley/The Fayetteville Observer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Burgess may have a similar rise to Howell, where he became so good during fall camp that Mack Brown had no choice but to start him as a true freshman. This is a talented player with significant upside, more than anyone else on offense, which says a lot for his future impact with North Carolina. If that potential is translating quicker than expected, Burgess will be yet another freshman Tar Heel starting under-center in 20226.