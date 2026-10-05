How UNC Hard-Fought Loss Shows Progress for Program

Losing by 11 points in any game is disappointing. However, not all losses are created equal, and that is certainly the case for the North Carolina Tar Heels after their 11-point defeat to No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 37-26.

It is hard to ignore that this North Carolina program has made progress across the board, and an 11-point fall to one of the best teams in the country should offer some optimism. Yet actions speak louder than words. That was certainly on display throughout the game.

Tar Heels Fans Aren’t Encouraged With ‘Morale Defeat’

Oct 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels fans react after a touchdown in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I know Tar Heels fans don’t want to hear about hope or optimism, and again, their actions spoke louder than their words on Saturday when most of the visitors' side was blanketed with Irish green and gold; there was still enough room to stretch your legs in the student section.

No one will be convinced of “progress” until the wins start coming, and that is more than a fair assessment in the Bill Belichick era. He certainly hasn’t been absolved of any wrongdoing in the program, as he is still learning that rebuilding a college football program is very different from the NFL.

Oct 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick reacts in the second half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yet I think North Carolina is incredibly close to winning one of those big games. The key pieces are consistency from quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (if possible) and the impressive defensive play and effort that have kept the Tar Heels in every game this season.

I wouldn’t call North Carolina’s defense elite, but they play with physicality on all three levels, always rallying to the football and making stops when they need to. Their only flaw is a lack of ample size in the middle of the trenches—Notre Dame exposed that by spamming dive and any other gap-run concept in their playbook. Even so, they've made progress.

A Chance To Upset Pitt

Oct 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) looks to pass in the second half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That progress can take another step by beating No. 25 Pittsburgh Panthers on the road. Playing in the Steel City is always a tall order when the Panthers are playing good football. However, they lost their star quarterback, Mason Heintschel, for the season to a torn ACL, and they weren’t overly impressive against Virginia Tech.

North Carolina has an opportunity ahead, even if others think it's futile. That can change with a road win against a ranked ACC opponent. The Tar Heels have the playmakers on offense (Jordan Shipp and Jelani Thurman) and Belichick’s defense to make the plays they need to have a shot at the end of this one.