How UNC's Jordan Shipp Proved 'Mr. Carolina' Nickname Against Pitt

The North Carolina Tar Heels were back to work on Monday, but the talk around the program was no longer about why it had become a major disappointment, but about how it is showing improvement with each game.

Bill Belichick earned his first ranked win as the Tar Heels' head coach and the first for North Carolina since 2023. It is a great moment for the program, and even more special when players are battling personal demons or sickness and overcome them to deliver big performances in high-pressure moments. That is exactly what happened with star wide receiver Jordan Shipp.

Shipp's Flu Game

Oct 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Demon June (0) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tar Heels' No. 1 pass-catcher has been the offense's most consistent and reliable player all season and for much of the last three campaigns. Before the game, Shipp was on the injury report but played against the Panthers, catching six passes for 93 yards in the 21-17 upset over the No. 25 team in the country.

However, the reason Shipp was on the injury report was inadvertently revealed by his mother, Marie Peppers, who said her son had played with a 102-degree fever. Considering how debilitating a fever can be for most people, the fact that Shipp was able to power through such an ordeal is a big reason why many call him "Mr. Carolina."

According to Jordan Shipp’s mother, Marie Peppers, her son played yesterday’s game with a 102 degree fever. Finished with six catches for 93 yards, the most of any Tar Heel on Saturday. Baller. (Photo via Marie Peppers/Facebook) pic.twitter.com/ErkGvVfSSQ — Anthony Pagnotta (Flounder) (@HTBAnthony) October 12, 2026

Why Shipp Is 'Mr. Carolina'

If you ever wondered why people call Shipp this, it is because he was born and raised near Chapel Hill and played high school football not too far from campus. His talent was obvious to former head coach Mack Brown, and in an age where the transfer portal and NIL can reign supreme, Shipp has shown little to no indication of leaving unless it is for the next level, which could certainly be the case this offseason or in 2028.

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) reacts against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shipp is the embodiment of Tar Heels football and the university. If you cut him, he'd likely bleed Carolina blue. Saturday's game in Pittsburgh was his version of the Michael Jordan Flu Game, which remains infamous for the food poisoning from a pizza he had the night before Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals.

While six receptions for 93 yards isn't necessarily the equivalent of dropping 38 points in the NBA Finals, Shipp made some critical catches that allowed offensive drives to continue. His impact on the field for North Carolina is second to none.

Sep 12, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) with ETSU Buccaneers quarterback Jadyn Davis (1) after the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Next week, Shipp faces a Duke Blue Devils secondary that limits explosive plays. This is another opportunity for him to showcase why he is not only considered one of the ACC's best playmakers but also a potentially big reason why North Carolina can move to 4-2 in the season against their arch rival.