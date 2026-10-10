Bill Belichick Secures Signature UNC Win Over Pitt: Biggest Takeaways

The North Carolina Tar Heels are back in the win column with a signature upset over No. 25-ranked Pittsburgh Panthers.

It is the first ranked win for head coach Bill Belichick as the Tar Heels continue to show signs of growth and improvement in various departments, though there are some aspects of the team that remain a work in progress. Let's dive into some of the biggest takeaways from North Carolina's 21-17 upset over Pittsburgh.

Bill Belichick Secures First Ranked Victory

Oct 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick makes notes on a tablet device against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is a major moment for this iteration of Tar Heel football as Belichick secured his first win over a ranked opponent. Throughout the week, I discussed how it was time to find wins instead of moral victories , such as last week’s loss to No. 3 Notre Dame. Belichick’s defense, along with explosive plays from North Carolina’s offense, helped push the program ahead and build momentum heading into a rivalry game next weekend.

Bend, Don’t Break Defense

Oct 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers running back La'vell Wright (11) carries the ball against North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Tre Miller (6) and defensive back Kaleb Cost (2) during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It wasn’t a perfect day for Belichick’s defense, but the Tar Heels made just enough stops to give their offense a chance, whether by luck or simply good defensive football. The Panthers went 0-for-4 on fourth down, including a critical fourth-down stop ahead of the two-minute timeout in the fourth quarter.

The Tar Heels secured two interceptions and two sacks in a terrific effort during Saturday’s upset. They also shut down numerous red zone trips with either a field goal or no points.

Jordan Shipp Proves To Be UNC Offense’s Engine

Sep 12, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) with ETSU Buccaneers quarterback Jadyn Davis (1) after the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jordan Shipp was incredible against the Panthers, catching six passes for 93 yards. Shipp continues to display that he is the engine of the Tar Heels offense, catching everything his way with outstanding hands and play strength at the catch point. At this point, he looks like one of the better wide receiver prospects for next spring’s NFL Draft, and is looking like the type of player you expect for a potential first-team All-ACC wideout.

Billy Edwards Continues To Struggle

Oct 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker DeMarco Ward (7) sacks North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Don’t let the numbers (18-of-26, 249 yards, two touchdowns, two interceptions) fool you; Billy Edwards Jr. did not do well seeing the field whatsoever. He made some costly decisions when testing Pittsburgh’s secondary, being confused by pre-snap disguises and post-snap rotations.

If the receiver wasn’t open, Edwards seemed indecisive and bailed on the pocket and didn’t throw the ball away on a third down in the fourth quarter, which led to his second interception. The discussion about changing quarterbacks has to happen ahead of next week against Duke.