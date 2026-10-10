Bill Belichick Secures Signature UNC Win Over Pitt: Biggest Takeaways
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The North Carolina Tar Heels are back in the win column with a signature upset over No. 25-ranked Pittsburgh Panthers.
It is the first ranked win for head coach Bill Belichick as the Tar Heels continue to show signs of growth and improvement in various departments, though there are some aspects of the team that remain a work in progress. Let's dive into some of the biggest takeaways from North Carolina's 21-17 upset over Pittsburgh.
Bill Belichick Secures First Ranked Victory
It is a major moment for this iteration of Tar Heel football as Belichick secured his first win over a ranked opponent. Throughout the week, I discussed how it was time to find wins instead of moral victories, such as last week’s loss to No. 3 Notre Dame. Belichick’s defense, along with explosive plays from North Carolina’s offense, helped push the program ahead and build momentum heading into a rivalry game next weekend.
Bend, Don’t Break Defense
It wasn’t a perfect day for Belichick’s defense, but the Tar Heels made just enough stops to give their offense a chance, whether by luck or simply good defensive football. The Panthers went 0-for-4 on fourth down, including a critical fourth-down stop ahead of the two-minute timeout in the fourth quarter.
The Tar Heels secured two interceptions and two sacks in a terrific effort during Saturday’s upset. They also shut down numerous red zone trips with either a field goal or no points.
Jordan Shipp Proves To Be UNC Offense’s Engine
Jordan Shipp was incredible against the Panthers, catching six passes for 93 yards. Shipp continues to display that he is the engine of the Tar Heels offense, catching everything his way with outstanding hands and play strength at the catch point. At this point, he looks like one of the better wide receiver prospects for next spring’s NFL Draft, and is looking like the type of player you expect for a potential first-team All-ACC wideout.
Billy Edwards Continues To Struggle
Don’t let the numbers (18-of-26, 249 yards, two touchdowns, two interceptions) fool you; Billy Edwards Jr. did not do well seeing the field whatsoever. He made some costly decisions when testing Pittsburgh’s secondary, being confused by pre-snap disguises and post-snap rotations.
If the receiver wasn’t open, Edwards seemed indecisive and bailed on the pocket and didn’t throw the ball away on a third down in the fourth quarter, which led to his second interception. The discussion about changing quarterbacks has to happen ahead of next week against Duke.
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Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft