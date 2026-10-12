Belichick's Signature Win Presents UNC's Biggest Missing Piece

Don't look now, but the North Carolina Tar Heels are 3-2 (1-1 ACC) after their upset over the No. 25-ranked Pittsburgh Panthers. North Carolina pulled off an impressive, yet ugly, 21-17 victory, showing the world that they're much better than they were a year ago.

Are they ready to compete with the country's best? Their loss to No. 2 Notre Dame made it clear they are not, but they can make things tough for those types of opponents. Head coach Bill Belichick earned his latest signature victory as the Tar Heels' ringer, and it is clear that his team is missing maybe the most important piece to any football program: a consistent quarterback.

Billy Edwards Jr. Is Not the Answer

Oct 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) passes against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What was evident on Saturday was that the Tar Heels had the defense to win games, the playmakers to create explosive plays, and an offensive line good enough to get by at this juncture of a rebuild. It was also clear, though, that they don't have a quarterback who can win them games.

I know, I know; Belichick and Petrino will likely tell you and me that Billy Edwards Jr. did make the throws to win the games for them. However, Edwards' two touchdown passes came on a pop-out concept that inserted Jelani Thurman through the B-gap to fake the run, and a wide-open seam shot, and Shamar Easter did the rest.

Oct 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels tight end Shamar Easter (84) and quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) celebrate a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For much of the game, Edwards was simply an average game manager, but he did not handle pressure well and was indecisive the moment he saw a flash out of his peripheral vision. He struggled to identify post-snap movements, and Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi did a swell job of changing the picture for Edwards post-snap as well.

Climbing the pocket is an issue at times; you can see when Edwards will climb but work right into the pressure, or he just stands at the top of his drop and gets clobbered by an edge rusher despite space to climb and create a new platform to throw off of.

Oct 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) passes against pressure from Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Jaeden Moore (8) during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, as said earlier in the week, North Carolina will have to stick with Edwards until absolute failure . It hasn't failed yet, not in the way that it costs the Tar Heels significantly in a winnable game, but its cracks are obvious, and in some cases they are Indianapolis-sized potholes. Even so, a sixth-year senior struggling to do the things you would expect from an experienced quarterback is concerning.

That means the Tar Heels need to have a better look at Miles O'Neill and Travis Burgess in practice, or at least consider the possibility of an in-season competition if things do not improve. With Gio Lopez at quarterback in this system, North Carolina could be 4-1 or even 5-0 and ranked in the top 25.

Tar Heels Remain in Good Shape

Oct 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; *North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Ade Willie (3) talks with North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick (right) during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Edwards has to perform like a competent game manager for the Tar Heels to win big games and by multiple scores. They could've easily won by two possessions against Pitt, and they could've certainly put Notre Dame on upset alert two weeks ago if not for Edwards' mistakes. Yet North Carolina remains in good shape.

Next week, they play a Duke Blue Devils team that was humiliated by poor execution and bad penalties in critical moments on both sides of the ball. Following that, they host Syracuse with a chance to be 5-2 heading into a home matchup against No. 3 Miami. Their defense is humming, along with playmakers who will put butts in seats.

Oct 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels offensive lineman Andrew Threatt (75) and quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) celebrate after defeating the Pittsburgh Panthers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nonetheless, it is up to Edwards to get the job done with more efficiency and play turnover-free football, or he'll further prove in the coming weeks that the Tar Heels are a quarterback away.