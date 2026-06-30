How North Carolina Lost Prowess on Recruiting Trail

The North Carolina Tar Heels are not off to a fantastic start to the Bill Belichick era, and things aren’t looking up in the recruiting department.

Belichick was hired in a surprise move by the Tar Heels last offseason to take over a middling football program. Naturally, the expectations were set to an insanely high bar after bringing in a head coach who has won six Super Bowls in the NFL. However, North Carolina failed to meet expectations in 2025, and saying that might be an understatement.

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media after the second half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels were just 4-8 in Belichick’s first season at the helm. The talent on the field struggled immensely as one of the worst teams in the ACC, and much of the attention on Belichick centered around his off-the-field relationships and questions about his job security.

Belichick Has Work To Do

Now in his second season, he’ll have a lot of work to do to get back on the winning path. The Tar Heels have experienced two straight losing seasons for the first time since 2017 and 2018, and last season was their fewest wins since that 2018 campaign when they went just 2-9.

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick watches play during the first half against the Duke Blue Devils at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

Things aren’t doing so hot on the recruiting trail, as the Tar Heels have one of the worst-ranked recruiting classes in the ACC and are in the bottom half of Power Conference teams. That’s a startling development considering Belichick’s presence should entice many young talents who likely grew up watching Belichick’s New England Patriots dominate the NFL.

CBS Sports’ Cody Nagel highlighted the Tar Heels as a program that desperately needs to find its footing on the recruiting trail.

Nagel’s Thoughts

Bill Belichick and girlfriend Jordon Hudson on the dirt track before the 2026 Kentucky Oaks race at Churchill Downs on Friday, May 1, 2026 | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“The Bill Belichick recruiting buzz wore off pretty quickly. Around this time last year, there was real momentum around North Carolina, with the Tar Heels sitting inside the top 25 nationally for the 2026 cycle before eventually finishing No. 19. But whatever juice came with Belichick's arrival has cooled after last season's underwhelming on-field product,” Nagel said.

“Now, North Carolina sits in the bottom tier of the ACC despite already holding 16 commitments. The Tar Heels' average rating per commit ranks just 12th in the conference, and only one current pledge - four-star receiver Amare Patterson - is a Top247 prospect."

Wisconsin quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) makes a call at the line during the first quarter of their game against Maryland Saturday, September 20, 2025 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"That's a noticeable drop from last cycle, when North Carolina signed four Top247 recruits. Belichick's name still opens doors, but at some point, the Tar Heels need more than intrigue when trying to land future stars,” he added.