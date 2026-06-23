Why There Is Hope for North Carolina's 2026 Offense

There's something I have to give Bill Belichick credit for: he works to resolve an issue when he sees it.

After his offense sputtered to a 4-8 record and a putrid offense that ranked 118th in the country in points per game, the second-year North Carolina head coach faced a multitude of pressure from the outside to fix a unit that was supposed to bring hope to a program that made significant moves and investment in itself for 2025 and beyond.

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on the sidelines in 2023. | Robert Deutsch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Belichick already faced pressure and backlash for a disappointing and embarrassing season that saw North Carolina miss a bowl game for the first time since Larry Fedora was head coach; that is a time Tar Heels fans would like to forget soon enough. As Belichick had done for many years as the defensive mastermind of the New England Patriots' great defenses throughout the 21st century, he worked to resolve the issue.

Belichick fired offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens, identifying one of the key issues from last season (I'm not sure why he remained in place despite his recent history with the Cleveland Browns), while scouring the transfer portal for high-ceiling talent and productive players. Belichick also hired one of the top offensive masterminds in the country, Bobby Petrino, to call his offense, and just like that, the offense could see a turnaround.

There Should Be Hope for the Tar Heels' Offense

Missouri State Bears Head Coach Bobby Petrino led the Bears as they took on the Arkansas Razorbacks at Arkansas on Saturday, September 17, 2022. | Nathan Papes/Springfield News-Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As I've begun a deeper dive into the All-22 to identify key transfers for the Tar Heels, I've noticed the intrigue around a handful of these individuals who will be under Petrino this offseason. The new tight ends of Jelani Thurman and Jordan Washington provide clout from megaconferences, the Big Ten and SEC, respectively, while former Texas A&M backup quarterback Miles O'Neil brings a big arm to Chapel Hill that will challenge for the starting signal-caller role.

There's a lot of high-ceiling talent and potential with this group. The offensive line brings uncertainty, but some players, including guard Aidan Banfield, played at an all-conference level before an injury ended his season early last fall. Plus, the fact that Petrino coached Arkansas to a top-20 scoring offense despite the program going an abysmal 2-10 opens the door for vast scoring improvement for North Carolina.

Heisitation Is Fair, but Trusting the Process Is the Way

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick watches play during the first half against the Duke Blue Devils at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

Understandably, Tar Heels fans aren't the most thrilled heading into this upcoming college football season, and the hesitation around the organization is fair enough. Yet, it is hard to ignore just how much Belichick has worked to improve the offense; it would be a shock if the unit fails to make significant improvements across the board.

Chapel Hill fans don't want to hear it, but trusting the process is the way to go here. Belichick has been through rebuilds before (sans 2000), and he could establish a more respectable program in 2026.