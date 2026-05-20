Where UNC's Matt Able Currently Projected in NBA Draft

UNC commit Matt Able has been trying to work his way into first-round projections ahead of the 2026 NBA Draft. So far, he still projects as a second-rounder.

Able was a standout freshman at NC State last season, averaging 8.8 points per game and knocking down over 35 percent of his three-point field goal tries. After a strong rookie season in which he showed the college basketball world what he is capable of, Able entered the transfer portal and eventually committed to North Carolina.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) brings the ball up the court in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

He’s one of Michael Malone’s better pick-ups since he took over as head coach of the program earlier this offseason. Malone is replacing Hubert Davis — who held the position for five seasons — and is looking to build a strong roster this offseason to get UNC back to where it should be. The Tar Heels have lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in each of the last two seasons.

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Able Impresses at Combine

Along with committing to UNC, Able also declared for the 2026 NBA Draft. The 6-foot-4 guard with a versatile scoring bag has been very impressive at the draft combine so far. Over two 5-on-5 scrimmages, Able averaged 16 points and connected on seven of his 16 three-point attempts.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) and Virginia Cavaliers forward Devin Tillis (11) fight for the ball in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

However, despite his standout performances at the combine, Able still projects as a second-round pick on most mock boards. Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor projects that Able will be chosen with the 42nd overall pick by the San Antonio Spurs.

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts towards referee Danielle Scott (87) in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

O’Connor’s Thoughts

“This is San Antonio’s second of three Round 2 choices. It seems more likely the Spurs will consolidate these than use them all. But at this point it’d be hard to pass on Able, who has a strong 6-4 frame as a wing to pair with a smooth jumper and a good feel for passing the ball. Even though he was inconsistent coming off the bench for NC State, he looks the part of a role player who could blossom into something much greater given his blend of skills," O'Connor said.

Mar 11, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) brings the ball up the court in the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Able has indicated in the past that if his stock doesn’t improve to a first-round projection, he’ll likely return to college and suit up for the Tar Heels. In the meantime, UNC will hope one of their prized transfer portal pieces eventually drops his name from the draft and heads to Chapel Hill for next season.