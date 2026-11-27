How to Watch UNC vs. West Virginia: TV Channel, Radio, Announcers
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Who doesn't love some Black Friday college basketball?
The Tar Heels will face arguably their toughest test yet as they head to Charlotte to take on the West Virginia Mountaineers. The Mountaineers have been solid to start the season, as they've danced with some of the top teams in the country, including Kansas and Florida.
In a game that will ultimately test the Tar Heels, Carolina will have to play premium basketball for 40 minutes in order to get a win. Here's everything fans need to know to catch all of Friday night's action.
Game Information
- Date: Friday, November 27, 2026
- Time: 7:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM CT
- Location: Spectrum Center (Charlotte, NC)
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Streaming: ESPN+
- Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network local affiliates
The Tar Heels will tip off against the Mountaineers Friday, November 27, in Charlotte, North Carolina, live from the Spectrum Center at 7 pm Eastern Time. The contest will be broadcast live on ESPN, with streaming services available, including ESPN Plus. The game will be covered by Rich Hollenberg as the play-by-play announcer, joined by LaPhonso Ellis and Dick Vitale as complimentary analysts.
For fans who'd rather listen in on the action, the game will be broadcast via the Mountaineer Sports Network local radio, as well as the Tar Heel Sports Network radio (available nationwide on SiriusXM and in the Varsity Network app). Radio announcer Jones Angell will call the play-by-play for the Tar Heels, joined by Tyler Zeller as the color analyst.
Major Opportunity For the Tar Heels
The matchup against the Mountaineers presents North Carolina with a major opportunity to grab a Quad 1 win and boost their resume early in non-conference play. West Virginia profiles as a team to be worried about, as they've looked sharp in their first six matchups.
Freshman Miles Sadler will be the difference maker in this matchup, as he has been electric thus far for West Virginia. Sadler is averaging 20.5 points, 2 rebounds, and 5.2 assists through the Mountaineers' first six games. If North Carolina's defense is able to shut him down, or even slow him down, it could be huge towards the game's result.
Overall, a win in Charlotte could give North Carolina a ton of momentum moving forward as they head into the tougher portion of their schedule. West Virginia is not a team to take lightly, as they profile as one of the best non-conference matchups the Tar Heels will meet this season.
Kade Nix is a sports writer covering North Carolina on SI. He specializes in college basketball, college football, and the NFL. In 2021, he founded Kade’s Draft Room, a sports website that ran until 2025, and has an extensive background writing for multiple channels and sports websites. In addition to his writing experience, Kade has hands-on sports scouting experience, including time as a Texas area scout for the Hula Bowl, giving him a unique perspective on player evaluation and the college sports landscape.