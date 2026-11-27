Who doesn't love some Black Friday college basketball?

The Tar Heels will face arguably their toughest test yet as they head to Charlotte to take on the West Virginia Mountaineers. The Mountaineers have been solid to start the season, as they've danced with some of the top teams in the country, including Kansas and Florida.

In a game that will ultimately test the Tar Heels, Carolina will have to play premium basketball for 40 minutes in order to get a win. Here's everything fans need to know to catch all of Friday night's action.

Nov 23, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Michael Malone reacts during the second half against the Monmouth Hawks at Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Game Information

Date: Friday, November 27, 2026

Friday, November 27, 2026 Time: 7:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM CT

7:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM CT Location: Spectrum Center (Charlotte, NC)

Spectrum Center (Charlotte, NC) TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Streaming: ESPN+

ESPN+ Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network local affiliates

The Tar Heels will tip off against the Mountaineers Friday, November 27, in Charlotte, North Carolina, live from the Spectrum Center at 7 pm Eastern Time. The contest will be broadcast live on ESPN, with streaming services available, including ESPN Plus. The game will be covered by Rich Hollenberg as the play-by-play announcer, joined by LaPhonso Ellis and Dick Vitale as complimentary analysts.

For fans who'd rather listen in on the action, the game will be broadcast via the Mountaineer Sports Network local radio, as well as the Tar Heel Sports Network radio (available nationwide on SiriusXM and in the Varsity Network app). Radio announcer Jones Angell will call the play-by-play for the Tar Heels, joined by Tyler Zeller as the color analyst.

Major Opportunity For the Tar Heels

Nov 23, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Isaiah Denis (2) reacts after scoring against the Monmouth Hawks during the first half at Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The matchup against the Mountaineers presents North Carolina with a major opportunity to grab a Quad 1 win and boost their resume early in non-conference play. West Virginia profiles as a team to be worried about, as they've looked sharp in their first six matchups.

Freshman Miles Sadler will be the difference maker in this matchup, as he has been electric thus far for West Virginia. Sadler is averaging 20.5 points, 2 rebounds, and 5.2 assists through the Mountaineers' first six games. If North Carolina's defense is able to shut him down, or even slow him down, it could be huge towards the game's result.

Overall, a win in Charlotte could give North Carolina a ton of momentum moving forward as they head into the tougher portion of their schedule. West Virginia is not a team to take lightly, as they profile as one of the best non-conference matchups the Tar Heels will meet this season.