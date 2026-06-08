UNC's Veesaar Sees Draft Stock Take Recent Hit

Former North Carolina big man Henri Veesaar has seen his draft stock fluctuate throughout the offseason, and the latest projections don’t favor him much at all.

Veesaar kept his name in the draft after a breakout junior season with the Tar Heels. After spending his first two full seasons of college basketball with the Arizona Wildcats as a backup, Veesaar became a star at UNC, averaging 17.0 points and 8.7 rebounds per game, while shooting 61 percent from the floor and 43 percent from three-point range.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) celebrates after a play against the VCU Rams in the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Veesaar’s Strengths

The seven-footer is an exceptional scorer at all three levels, highly efficient from beyond the arc and in the paint. He also attacks the glass well using all of his seven-foot, 225-pound frame to secure rebounds. He still has room to grow in other areas, such as his playmaking and his interior defense, but Veesaar is still a solid, versatile big man who can help many NBA teams.

Veesaar took quite a risk by keeping his name rather than returning to UNC, even despite the coaching change earlier this offseason that saw Michael Malone take over for Hubert Davis. His draft stock has been rather inconsistent throughout the offseason, as some have projected him to be selected as high as just outside the lottery, while others have him out of the first round completely.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) celebrates after a play against the VCU Rams in the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

His stock has slipped once again recently. In Yahoo! Sports’ Kevin O’Connor’s latest mock draft, he now has Veesaar being selected with the 32nd overall pick by the Memphis Grizzlies. Memphis also holds the third overall pick in this year’s draft.

O’Connor’s Thoughts

“Veesaar is an agile big with real shooting touch, connective playmaking, and baseline big skills with the ability to set screens and catch lobs. He also offers rim protection and is a locked-in help defender. In all three of his collegiate seasons, he made a massive leap in production each year," O'Connor said.

"But he's 227 pounds so his lanky frame can get pushed around, plus he still hasn't fully defined his cornerstone skill. That'd be the appeal for Memphis: We could see some three-big lineups with Edey, Boozer and Veesaar."

North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) shoots the ball past VCU Rams forward Lazar Djokovic (17) Thursday, March 19, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament first round game at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Veesaar will look to get his draft stock back in first-round territory despite slipping a bit in recent weeks. Nonetheless, Veesaar’s skillset should translate fairly well at the next level, and he should remain an impactful pickup no matter when he’s selected.