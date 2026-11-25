The No. 4-ranked UCLA Bruins host the No. 18-ranked USC Trojans in a Big Ten battle on Saturday afternoon.

UCLA suffered its first loss of the season last week, falling 18-16 as -3.5 favorites at Michigan. The Bruins are 6-0 at home this season, though.

Meanwhile, USC got back on track with a 35-21 home win over Maryland after losing at Indiana the week prior. It’s been an up-and-down last few weeks for the Trojans after a 6-1 start.

USC has won the last two meetings against UCLA: 29-10 last year at home, and 19-13 on the road in 2024.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Week 13 matchup.

USC vs. UCLA Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

USC -7 (-110)

UCLA +7 (-110)

Moneyline

USC -265

UCLA +215

Total

45.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

USC vs. UCLA How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Nov. 28

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Rose Bowl

How to Watch (TV): CBS

USC record: 8-3

UCLA record: 10-1

USC vs. UCLA Key Players to Watch

Ty Dieffenbach, Quarterback, UCLA Bruins

Not only did UCLA suffer its first loss of the season last week, but Ty Dieffenbach also suffered a lower-body injury. However, the Bruins are optimistic that the senior quarterback could be ready to go for this key matchup.

UCLA already lost Nico Iamaleava for the season due to a torn ACL, thrusting Dieffenbach into action. He did enough to win all his starts before last week, when he completed 19 of 30 passes for 188 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception against the Wolverines.

If Dieffenbach can’t go, sophomore quarterback Madden Iamaleava is preparing to start.

USC vs. UCLA Prediction and Pick

UCLA is obviously in a tough spot if Dieffenbach isn’t ready to go, but the Bruins have already survived one quarterback injury and may be able to grind out a win with a third-string option if they have to.

At the very least, I think this spread is a bit disrespectful to UCLA. The Bruins are undefeated at home, and USC is just 2-2 on the road.

This should be a great game that could come down to the final possession, so I’ll take the points at home.

Pick: UCLA +7 (-110)

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