How To Watch UNC's Week 6 Game vs. Pittsburgh

Conference play has been concerning for the North Carolina Tar Heels, and they have now dropped their last two games. UNC is 0-1 in ACC action.

Many believed that North Carolina had turned a corner after jumping out to a 2-0 start by defeating TCU and East Tennessee State. Those beliefs vanished when the Tar Heels suffered losses to Clemson and Notre Dame. On Saturday, head coach Bill Belichick and his team are looking to avoid a three-game skid as they take on the No. 25-ranked Pittsburgh Panthers. Here's how you can watch and listen to this pivotal matchup this weekend .

TV Details

Dec 27, 2023; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels white helmet during pregame warm ups against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Kickoff: 12 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Announcers: Tom Hart (play-by-play); Roddy Jones (analyst); Quint Kessenich (analyst)

Radio Info - Tar Heels Sports Network

Oct 28, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a North Carolina Tar Heels helmet on the field before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Local Radio: 97.9 The Hill

Announcer: Jones Angell

Series History Between North Carolina and Pittsburgh

Oct 30, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; A detail view of a North Carolina Tar Heels football helmet during warmups before the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

North Carolina holds the edge in this series with a 12-6 record. In the last meeting in 2024, the Panthers defeated the Tar Heels 34-24.

Obviously, a lot has changed since then. Belichick took over as head coach before the 2025 season. Two years may not seem long, but with NIL and player movement, rosters change quickly. Safe to say, these two teams are vastly different since the last time they faced each other.

Storylines for Saturday's Game

Oct 2, 2026; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Mason Heintschel (6) throws a pass during the first quarter as Virginia Tech Hokies defensive lineman Samuel Okunlola (51) rushes at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pittsburgh starting quarterback Mason Heintschel , who suffered a season-ending torn ACL last week against Virginia Tech, has the biggest impact on this matchup. The Panthers will start fifth-year signal caller Holden Geriner, who has attempted 26 passes in his career. Despite entering the matchup 5-0 and ranked No. 25 in the country, Pittsburgh feels extremely vulnerable without Heintschel.

While North Carolina's quarterback situation is healthy, the Tar Heels face an avalanche of injuries , with 11 players listed as questionable for Week 6 on the initial report. That included defensive tackle Isaiah Johnson, edge rusher Jaylen Harvey, defensive back Peyton Waters, and left tackle Jordan Hall. North Carolina could be severely undermanned in this contest, which would be a massive disappointment, as the game is there for the taking.

Speaking of the Tar Heels' quarterback landscape, Billy Edwards Jr.’s job is potentially on the line. The Wisconsin transfer has been underwhelming since taking over as the starter in Chapel Hill. He's been the culprit behind North Carolina's two-game losing streak. Another poor performance, and we could see Miles O'Neill behind center in Week 7 against the Duke Blue Devils.