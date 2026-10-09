How To Watch UNC's Week 6 Game vs. Pittsburgh
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Conference play has been concerning for the North Carolina Tar Heels, and they have now dropped their last two games. UNC is 0-1 in ACC action.
Many believed that North Carolina had turned a corner after jumping out to a 2-0 start by defeating TCU and East Tennessee State. Those beliefs vanished when the Tar Heels suffered losses to Clemson and Notre Dame. On Saturday, head coach Bill Belichick and his team are looking to avoid a three-game skid as they take on the No. 25-ranked Pittsburgh Panthers. Here's how you can watch and listen to this pivotal matchup this weekend.
TV Details
Kickoff: 12 p.m. ET
TV Channel: ESPN
Announcers: Tom Hart (play-by-play); Roddy Jones (analyst); Quint Kessenich (analyst)
Radio Info - Tar Heels Sports Network
Local Radio: 97.9 The Hill
Announcer: Jones Angell
Series History Between North Carolina and Pittsburgh
North Carolina holds the edge in this series with a 12-6 record. In the last meeting in 2024, the Panthers defeated the Tar Heels 34-24.
Obviously, a lot has changed since then. Belichick took over as head coach before the 2025 season. Two years may not seem long, but with NIL and player movement, rosters change quickly. Safe to say, these two teams are vastly different since the last time they faced each other.
Storylines for Saturday's Game
Pittsburgh starting quarterback Mason Heintschel, who suffered a season-ending torn ACL last week against Virginia Tech, has the biggest impact on this matchup. The Panthers will start fifth-year signal caller Holden Geriner, who has attempted 26 passes in his career. Despite entering the matchup 5-0 and ranked No. 25 in the country, Pittsburgh feels extremely vulnerable without Heintschel.
While North Carolina's quarterback situation is healthy, the Tar Heels face an avalanche of injuries, with 11 players listed as questionable for Week 6 on the initial report. That included defensive tackle Isaiah Johnson, edge rusher Jaylen Harvey, defensive back Peyton Waters, and left tackle Jordan Hall. North Carolina could be severely undermanned in this contest, which would be a massive disappointment, as the game is there for the taking.
Speaking of the Tar Heels' quarterback landscape, Billy Edwards Jr.’s job is potentially on the line. The Wisconsin transfer has been underwhelming since taking over as the starter in Chapel Hill. He's been the culprit behind North Carolina's two-game losing streak. Another poor performance, and we could see Miles O'Neill behind center in Week 7 against the Duke Blue Devils.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.