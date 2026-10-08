Key Storylines I’m Watching Most in UNC’s Week 6 Matchup

If you didn't fully buy into the North Carolina Tar Heels' 2-0 start, conference play has validated that sentiment.

North Carolina dropped its first game against ACC opposition , falling to Clemson, and also lost to Notre Dame. There's no shame in losing to the Fighting Irish, but blowing a double-digit lead against the Tigers, who had a true freshman quarterback making his first career start, was tough.

This weekend, the Tar Heels face the Pittsburgh Panthers, who enter this matchup 5-0 and are ranked No. 25 in the country. With that in mind, here are the storylines I'm keeping tabs on in this matchup.

How Pittsburgh's Quarterback Situation Alters the Game

Oct 2, 2026; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Mason Heintschel (6) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Earlier, we talked about when North Carolina faced Clemson, Tait Reynolds made his starting debut. Ironically, the Tar Heels are in the same situation: Mason Heintschel suffered a torn ACL in Pittsburgh's win over Virginia Tech last week, elevating fifth-year quarterback Holden Geriner to the starting role.

Despite being in his fifth year, Geriner has attempted only 26 passes in his career. Whenever there's a quarterback change, whether that's due to injury or performance, it dramatically affects the complexion of the game. North Carolina's defense has an excellent opportunity to dominate this contest against an inexperienced, below-average quarterback.

Billy Edwards Jr.'s Performance

Sep 12, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) looks to pass as ETSU Buccaneers defensive end Charles Woodard (0) pressures in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Edwards Jr.'s recent performances haven't been great. That said, the Wisconsin transfer has been underwhelming so far in his early tenure as the Tar Heels' starting quarterback. His shortcomings have been well documented, but they weren't fully acknowledged until the last two games, when those flaws cost North Carolina.

Due to the aforementioned circumstances and the Tar Heels' two-game losing streak, the pressure on Edwards Jr. is at an all-time high. If his woes continue and the Tar Heels lose a third straight game, we could see head coach Bill Belichick make a quarterback change in Week 7 against the Duke Blue Devils.

North Carolina’s Ability To Play on Its Terms

Sep 19, 2026; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; University of North Carolina Tar Heels running back Benjamin Hall (7) runs the ball down the field during the third quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ashley Tumlin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Establishing the run early and often has been an element that offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino has emphasized since being hired. That has been the foundation of the Tar Heels' offensive success this season, but they couldn't execute that strategy against Notre Dame.

Because North Carolina was constantly operating in a negative game script and facing a 14-point deficit in the first half, Petrino was forced to abandon the run game and lean on the passing attack. While the Panthers are undefeated and clearly one of the better teams in the country, they're nowhere near Notre Dame's level, especially given their current quarterback situation.

This should be a much more comfortable game for the Tar Heels, and we could see Benjamin Hall and Demon June produce.