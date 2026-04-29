How North Carolina Will Replace Star Cornerbacks After NFL Draft

The North Carolina Tar Heels have been under fire for much of the offseason and all of last year after failing miserably to meet expectations and show competitive life at times, compounded by unnecessary off-field drama. Head coach Bill Belichick hopes his latest iteration of the Tar Heels in his second season at Chapel Hill will prove to be more effective and disciplined.

Admittedly, I have harped on some of the bad looks that the Tar Heels have gotten in comparison to the NFL Draft and their approach contrasted with the world-famous basketball program. However, all anyone wants for this team is success, but having to replace key starters is a whole other story.

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media after the second half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Cornerback will be an intriguing position to watch in 2026 after losing Thaddeus Dixon and Marcus Allen to the NFL Draft. With both gone, the pressure mounts to determine how they can be replaced.

How Dixon, Allen Can Be Replaced on UNC’s Roster

Sep 28, 2024; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Kaleb Cost (21) reacts to a tackle during the first half of the game against Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Replacing NFL talent is difficult for any team in college football. It might be easier for some due to better high school recruits or transfer portal additions during the singular portal window in the winter. Dixon and Allen both had a significant impact on North Carolina's secondary, though they were not immune to the same inconsistencies that affected the rest of the roster.

Who steps up at cornerback now with these two starters in the pros? Junior Jaiden Patterson is expected to be the top outside cornerback this upcoming season after a productive 2025 season with 34 tackles, one interception, and five passes defended. Michigan State Spartans transfer Ade Willis provides versatility on the backend but looks to start at cornerback opposite of Patterson.

One Defender Could Be the Difference-Maker in 2026

Oct 4, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Jaiden Patterson (18) breaks up a pass intended for Clemson Tigers wide receiver Tristan Smith (3) in the fourth quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Juniors Ty Adams and Peyton Waters will have expanded roles in 2026 behind Patterson and Willis. However, the best cornerback on the roster plays nickel in Kaleb Cost, as the rising senior will enter his final season of college football with 113 career combined tackles, three interceptions, and 11 passes defended, showcasing the energy, competitiveness, and playmaking ability that could bolster North Carolina's defense at the line of scrimmage and in coverage.

It is too early to say whether this group is already better than Allen and Dixon. With Cost and Patterson being draft-eligible next season, the two could follow their predecessor's paths to the NFL with strong campaigns while helping the Tar Heels to an improved record. This is certainly a group to keep an eye on this fall.