Grading NFL Landing Spots of UNC Football UDFAs
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The North Carolina Tar Heels had no player selected from the program in the NFL Draft. However, they have had success in undrafted free agency, as four players joined three teams to begin their new journeys.
Bill Belichick knows he must step up as head coach in 2026 while implementing more Tar Heels' players for better success as draft-eligible prospects heading into the 2027 NFL Draft, one year away. Even so, he still gets four of his players on NFL rosters. Let's grade each of their landing spots as they begin their professional careers.
CB Marcus Allen — Minnesota Vikings
- Grade: A
Cornerback depth is scarce for the Minnesota Vikings heading into the 2026 season. I'm surprised they didn't attack the position as hard in the draft, but Allen is an intriguing UDFA addition that could be a strong fit under defensive coordinator Brian Flores.
Allen finished his career at North Carolina with 25 defended passes and led the team twice in that category. He has the ball skills and instincts to make himself known in training camp, and could find himself as a potential practice squad candidate or a depth piece who can contribute on special teams. This is the best team he could've picked to potentially make a roster.
OT Austin Blaske — Los Angeles Rams
- Grade: C
Blaske has sufficient talent that an NFL team can work with as a potential depth or backup roster player. However, the Rams are set at offensive tackle in terms of depth with David Quessenberry and rookie Keagan Trost. The former Georgia and North Carolina tackle could work himself onto the Rams' practice squad, but if he's looking for playing time, then the UFL might be a better destination in the long run.
CB Thaddeus Dixon — New York Giants
- Grade: B
I do think there is a path for Dixon to make the Giants roster, and it would help if Deonte Banks continues his inconsistencies and if Jim Harbaugh wants to cut ties with a player he wasn't involved in drafting. Dixon is a good-sized corner with great instincts, physicality, and adequate ball skills to make his mark on a roster, whether as depth or special teams.
G/C Chad Lindberg — Los Angeles Rams
- Grade: C
When you have an offensive line as deep as the Rams, it would take a Herculean effort to make the roster, especially at guard or center. Lindberg has excellent size for an interior lineman, which could help him make the practice squad, but if we're talking about potentially making the roster, that seems like a long shot.
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Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft