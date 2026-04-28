Grading NFL Landing Spots of UNC Football UDFAs

The North Carolina Tar Heels had no player selected from the program in the NFL Draft. However, they have had success in undrafted free agency, as four players joined three teams to begin their new journeys.

Bill Belichick knows he must step up as head coach in 2026 while implementing more Tar Heels' players for better success as draft-eligible prospects heading into the 2027 NFL Draft, one year away. Even so, he still gets four of his players on NFL rosters. Let's grade each of their landing spots as they begin their professional careers.

CB Marcus Allen — Minnesota Vikings

Sep 7, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Marcus Allen (29) reacts in the fourth quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Grade: A

Cornerback depth is scarce for the Minnesota Vikings heading into the 2026 season. I'm surprised they didn't attack the position as hard in the draft, but Allen is an intriguing UDFA addition that could be a strong fit under defensive coordinator Brian Flores.

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media after the second half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Allen finished his career at North Carolina with 25 defended passes and led the team twice in that category. He has the ball skills and instincts to make himself known in training camp, and could find himself as a potential practice squad candidate or a depth piece who can contribute on special teams. This is the best team he could've picked to potentially make a roster.

OT Austin Blaske — Los Angeles Rams

Jan 9, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Austin Blaske (58) against the TCU Horned Frogs during the CFP national championship game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Grade: C

Blaske has sufficient talent that an NFL team can work with as a potential depth or backup roster player. However, the Rams are set at offensive tackle in terms of depth with David Quessenberry and rookie Keagan Trost. The former Georgia and North Carolina tackle could work himself onto the Rams' practice squad, but if he's looking for playing time, then the UFL might be a better destination in the long run.

CB Thaddeus Dixon — New York Giants

Jan 29, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National defensive back Thaddeus Dixon (1) of North Carolina practices during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Grade: B

I do think there is a path for Dixon to make the Giants roster, and it would help if Deonte Banks continues his inconsistencies and if Jim Harbaugh wants to cut ties with a player he wasn't involved in drafting. Dixon is a good-sized corner with great instincts, physicality, and adequate ball skills to make his mark on a roster, whether as depth or special teams.

G/C Chad Lindberg — Los Angeles Rams

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Chad Lindberg (78) against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Grade: C

When you have an offensive line as deep as the Rams, it would take a Herculean effort to make the roster, especially at guard or center. Lindberg has excellent size for an interior lineman, which could help him make the practice squad, but if we're talking about potentially making the roster, that seems like a long shot.