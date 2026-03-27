Jaiden Patterson Explains Reasoning for Returning to UNC
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Now entering year two of the Bill Belichick era at North Carolina, a lot will be different this time around as the rebuild continues.
After a disappointing 4-8 season in 2025, 31 players from last season’s roster opted to hit the transfer portal, signaling a massive roster overhaul for the Tar Heels for 2026 and beyond. Some key departures include quarterback Gio Lopez, wide receiver Kenedy Uzoma, and running back Davion Gause.
After being late to the party last year due to the prolonged hiring process, Belichick finally had a chance to experience the full recruiting cycle, including the transfer portal. With that being said, Belichick also doesn’t have as many excuses this time around if the team underperforms in 2026, as this is the roster he put together.
Amongst all the departures, some players opted to stay. Some of those who elected to stay include wide receiver Jordan Shipp, running back Demon June, and defensive backs Kaleb Cost and Jaiden Patterson.
In light of the beginning of the spring practice season, Patterson explained why he opted to stick it out with Belichick for a second season instead of transferring elsewhere.
- “Just Chapel Hill as a program,” Patterson said. “I’ve got a lot of family here. I’m from Atlanta, it’s close to home. I just really wanted to build the team, I’ve always been a guy who just sticks — I guess the quote unquote ‘loyal guy.’ I believe that, and it’s part of my morals.”
- “We’re entering year two with the program,” Patterson added. “Fortunately, we didn’t have any defensive staff changes. I feel like everybody just knows the defense in and out now. We can trust and communicate. There’s no hiccups, we’re all just on a fast shoot and I like it.”
Patterson is now entering his third season with the program, and his second as a key piece of the defense. Last season, Patterson had 34 total tackles, with 5 pass deflections and 1 interception. With him, and others, returning to the defense, UNC will hope for a much better result on that side of the ball than in 2025, when they allowed 24.5 points per game.
The Tar Heels enter the 2026 campaign in a bit of a dilemma with all of the drama that surrounds Belichick and the rest of the program. After a fairly disastrous year one with Belichick, UNC looks to turn it around.
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Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.