Jaiden Patterson Explains Reasoning for Returning to UNC

Now entering year two of the Bill Belichick era at North Carolina, a lot will be different this time around as the rebuild continues.

After a disappointing 4-8 season in 2025, 31 players from last season’s roster opted to hit the transfer portal, signaling a massive roster overhaul for the Tar Heels for 2026 and beyond. Some key departures include quarterback Gio Lopez, wide receiver Kenedy Uzoma, and running back Davion Gause.

UNC coach Bill Belichick during a press conference on Nov. 19, 2025, inside the Kenan Football Center. | Rodd Baxley/The Fayetteville Observer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After being late to the party last year due to the prolonged hiring process, Belichick finally had a chance to experience the full recruiting cycle, including the transfer portal. With that being said, Belichick also doesn’t have as many excuses this time around if the team underperforms in 2026, as this is the roster he put together.

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media after the second half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Amongst all the departures, some players opted to stay. Some of those who elected to stay include wide receiver Jordan Shipp, running back Demon June, and defensive backs Kaleb Cost and Jaiden Patterson.

In light of the beginning of the spring practice season, Patterson explained why he opted to stick it out with Belichick for a second season instead of transferring elsewhere.

Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange quarterback Luke Carney (11) runs between North Carolina Tar Heels safety Gregory Smith III (12) and defensive back Jaiden Patterson (18) in the third quarter at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

“Just Chapel Hill as a program,” Patterson said. “I’ve got a lot of family here. I’m from Atlanta, it’s close to home. I just really wanted to build the team, I’ve always been a guy who just sticks — I guess the quote unquote ‘loyal guy.’ I believe that, and it’s part of my morals.”

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Sahmir Hagans (2) is tackled after a catch by North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Jaiden Patterson (18) during the second half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

“We’re entering year two with the program,” Patterson added. “Fortunately, we didn’t have any defensive staff changes. I feel like everybody just knows the defense in and out now. We can trust and communicate. There’s no hiccups, we’re all just on a fast shoot and I like it.”

Patterson is now entering his third season with the program, and his second as a key piece of the defense. Last season, Patterson had 34 total tackles, with 5 pass deflections and 1 interception. With him, and others, returning to the defense, UNC will hope for a much better result on that side of the ball than in 2025, when they allowed 24.5 points per game.

Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick looks to the clock in the fourth quarter game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images